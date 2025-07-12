Dr. Andreas Kalcker

Mel G
You are the master one Andreas, above all others working on CDS. Just looking at the quality of your articles, and of your work in general, it's possible to arrive to that conclusion. I already know many testimonials. Please keep going and keep doing your scientific approach. Hugs from Spain.

Moro Balakrishnan
The redox part of ClO2 activity in cancerous cells is well explained. As important as this mechanism is, could simply a pH tuning of the cancerous cells lead to their demise ? Neutralising their support system of lactic acid generation ? Free electron rich compounds like the simple secondary and tertiary amines of anti histamines, for example, are actually good bases too, pKa well above 7, close to 8. Cannot their infusion into the cancerous cells keep neutralising the lactic acid produced, thereby preventing the desired environment for the cancerous cells. Of course, you have to choose the right molecules of a suitable pKa value that can swiftly neutralise the lactic acid. As I mentioned in another comment of this kind of structural feature neutralising the spike protein cationic sites of the Covid virus through electrostatic interactions, the same molecules can do a simple acid base reaction on lactic acid in cancerous cells. If this reasoning is correct, it opens the possibilities that hundreds of common drug molecules could neutralise cancerous cell activity too. To connect the dots, one could recall the view that cancer cells are like these RNA viruses, hijacking cell mechanisms for their own growth.

