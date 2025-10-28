Translate

A follow up by Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker regarding Antioxidants

Many physicians swear that high‑dose intravenous vitamin C helps in cancer and other diseases. Most do not understand the underlying principles or that high‑dose IV vitamin C is fundamentally different from low‑dose oral intake. Some even use it interchangeably with CDS, alleging CDS is an oxidant and vitamin C an antioxidant. It is outrageous to see how little they understand of the underlying principles of biophysics. So lets do the math…

High-dose intravenous vitamin C (IVC) is celebrated as the gold-standard antioxidant: flood the system with ascorbate, donate electrons to reactive oxygen species (ROS), and oxidative stress melts away. The reality is far darker.

At millimolar plasma concentrations, ascorbate becomes a pro-oxidant trigger in any microenvironment containing labile transition metals (Fe²⁺, Cu⁺)—conditions universal in inflammation, infection, ischemia-reperfusion, and hemolysis. It initially quenches radicals, yes—but only by generating hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) as an obligatory intermediate. That H₂O₂ then reacts with free iron via the Fenton reaction to produce the hydroxyl radical (•OH)—the most destructive ROS in biology. The result? A brief antioxidant flash followed by a sustained •OH explosion that damages lipids, proteins, and DNA exactly where the fire is hottest: the extracellular space.

Chlorine dioxide solution (CDS)—ClO₂ dissolved in water at therapeutic ppm levels—operates on the opposite thermodynamic principle. It is a selective electron acceptor (+0.95 V at pH 7.4, 36 °C) that directly neutralizes •OH and superoxide (O₂⁻) by accepting their electrons, regenerating stable O₂ and OH⁻, and never producing H₂O₂. No Fenton fuel. No catalytic metal recycling. No delayed •OH surge. CDS hyperpolarizes pathologic redox voltage (+200 to +400 mV in inflammation) back toward physiologic range (–50 to +50 mV), silencing pro-inflammatory cascades at the electron level.

This is not opinion. This is Nernst-adjusted physical chemistry at body temperature. Some colleagues questioned my research, so here comes the biophysical evidence.

The Ascorbate Paradox: From Hero to Arsonist

Ascorbate (AscH⁻) is a potent one-electron donor. At high IV doses, plasma [AscH⁻] reaches 20–30 mM, yielding:

E(Asc∙−/AscH−)=−0.15 V(pH 7.4, 36 °C)E(\text{Asc}^{\bullet-}/\text{AscH}^-) = -0.15~\text{V} \quad (\text{pH 7.4, 36 °C})E(Asc∙−/AscH−)=−0.15V(pH 7.4, 36 °C)

It reduces dissolved O₂:

AscH⁻ + O₂ → Asc•⁻ + O₂•⁻ + H⁺, ΔE = +0.18 V (spontaneous, diffusion-controlled)

Ascorbate anion (AscH⁻) donates one electron to O₂, forming the ascorbyl radical (Asc•⁻), superoxide (O₂•⁻) and H⁺. ΔE = +0.18 V means the reaction is thermodynamically favorable and limited by how fast molecules collide (diffusion-controlled).

Superoxide dismutates:

Reaction (balanced, using standard notation):

O2•− + 2 H+ → H2O2 + O2

A superoxide anion (O2•−) is protonated and reacts to form hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) while molecular oxygen (O2) is released. Two superoxide radicals undergo dismutation (often via SOD) to give hydrogen peroxide and oxygen.

H₂O₂ is stable and diffusible. In the presence of labile Fe²⁺:

Fe²⁺ + H₂O₂ → Fe³⁺ + ·OH + OH⁻

This is the Fenton reaction: ferrous iron (Fe²⁺) reacts with hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) to produce ferric iron (Fe³⁺), a hydroxyl radical (·OH) — a highly reactive oxidant — and a hydroxide ion (OH⁻). The hydroxyl radical is responsible for strong oxidative damage in biological and chemical systems.

Ascorbate semiquinone regenerates Fe²⁺:

Asc•– + Fe3+ → Asc + Fe2+

The ascorbate radical (Asc•–) reduces ferric iron (Fe3+) to ferrous iron (Fe2+), itself being oxidized back to neutral ascorbate (Asc). This is a one-electron redox reaction that regenerates ascorbate from its radical form while converting Fe3+ to the more reduced Fe2+.

Net result: One ascorbate molecule catalytically produces multiple •OH radicals as long as O₂ and iron are present.

The “antioxidant” becomes a delayed •OH bomb !

Let this sink in.

CDS: The Precision Electron Sink

ClO₂ accepts electrons from high-potential radicals:

E(ClO₂/ClO₂•–) = +0.95 V (pH‑independent)

This is the standard redox potential for the one‑electron couple chlorine dioxide ↔ chlorine dioxide radical anion; the value +0.95 V indicates ClO₂ is a strong oxidant and the potential does not change with pH because no protons are involved in the electron transfer.

Against hydroxyl radical:

E(∙OH/H2O) = +2.28 V (pH 7.4, 36 °C)

This is the redox potential for the hydroxyl radical/ water couple under physiological conditions; the very high value (+2.28 V) identifies ∙OH as an extremely powerful oxidant. The shown reaction

∙OH + ClO₂ → OH⁻ + ClO₂∙⁺ (transient)

corresponds to a formal electron transfer producing a highly oxidized chlorine‑dioxide species; using E(ClO₂/ClO₂•–) = +0.95 V the net potential difference ΔE ≈ +1.33 V, indicating a strongly spontaneous oxidative driving force for electron flow from ClO₂ (reduced relative to ∙OH) to ∙OH under those conditions.

Against superoxide:

O2∙− + ClO2 + H+ → O2 + HOClO → ClO2−

ΔE ≈ +1.28 V (strongly spontaneous)

This sequence represents net electron transfer from superoxide (O2∙−) to chlorine dioxide (ClO2) under acidic conditions with proton involvement: superoxide is oxidized to molecular oxygen while ClO2 is reduced ultimately to chlorite (ClO2−), passing through a hypochlorous‑type adduct (HOClO) as an intermediate. The positive ΔE (~+1.28 V) indicates a favorable thermodynamic driving force for the overall redox conversion; kinetically, transient species and acid availability control the pathway and lifetimes of intermediates.

No H₂O₂ formed. No Fenton substrate. No metal recycling.

Stoichiometry: One ClO₂ neutralizes up to 5 reducing equivalents before terminating as chloride (Cl⁻)—renally excreted, non-toxic at therapeutic doses.

Redox Potentials at Body Conditions (Nernst-Adjusted)

In our body we have to calculate the redox potentials following the Nernst equation.

Half‑reactions and standard potentials (pH 0, 25 °C) with corrected biological potentials (pH 7.4, 36 °C) and short role notes:

• OH + H+ + e− → H2O E° (pH 0, 25 °C): +2.73 V E (pH 7.4, 36 °C): +2.28 V

Role: cellular shredder (very strong oxidant)

ClO₂ + e⁻ → ClO₂⁻ E° (pH 0, 25 °C): +0.95 V E (pH 7.4, 36 °C): +0.95 V

Role: radical sink (pH‑independent one‑electron couple)

Asc•− + H+ + e⁻ → AscH− E° (pH 0, 25 °C): +0.30 V E (pH 7.4, 36 °C): ≈ −0.15 V

Role: pro-oxidant trigger (ascorbate radical/ascorbate couple can reduce O₂, feeding downstream oxidants)

O₂ + e⁻ → O₂•⁻ E° (pH 0, 25 °C): −0.33 V E (pH 7.4, 36 °C): −0.33 V

Role: H₂O₂ precursor (superoxide dismutation yields H₂O₂)

Thermodynamic differences and consequences: ΔE(•OH → ClO₂) = E(•OH/H₂O) − E(ClO₂/ClO₂•⁻) = +2.28 − (+0.95) = +1.33 V, strongly spontaneous; hydroxyl radical can oxidize ClO₂⁻‑derived species (formal electron transfer favors •OH reduction and ClO₂ oxidation).

ΔE(Asc → O₂) ≈ E(Asc•−/AscH−) − E(O₂/O₂•−) = (−0.15) − (−0.33) = +0.18 V,

Modestly spontaneous; reduced ascorbate chemistry can reduce O₂ to superoxide, which then disproportionates to H₂O₂ and can further generate •OH via Fenton‑type reactions (pathway for localized •OH production).

Concise interpretation: the listed potentials place •OH at the top of the oxidative ladder (most oxidizing), ClO₂ as a strong one‑electron oxidant but well below •OH, and biological reductants like ascorbate and superoxide at much lower potentials. These ΔE values predict which redox flows are thermodynamically favorable and where reactive oxygen species (H₂O₂, •OH) can be produced from sequential electron transfers.

Compartmental Fate: Why Location Is Everything

Intravenous vitamin C : Floods both intra- and extracellular spaces. Intracellular : Buffered by GPx, catalase → net benefit (at low doses). Extracellular : No GPx. H₂O₂ + Fe²⁺ → •OH where damage is worst .

CDS : Predominantly extracellular (>95 % at therapeutic oral doses). Intercepts radicals at the source . Never generates H₂O₂. Complements low-dose oral vitamin C (500 mg q6h) for intracellular enzyme support. (preferable given before sleep)



Redox Voltage: The Master Switch

StateExtracellular ORPHealthy:

-50 to +50 mV

Inflammation: +200 to +400 mV (NF-κB active)

CDS-treated voltage drop to 80–120 mV in hours

CDS pulls rogue electrons into chloride , restoring physiologic restoring physiologic equilibrium.

High Dose intravenous Vit C pushes voltage positive via H₂O₂ → •OH.

Safety & Integration

CDS : Start low orally (10 mL 3000 ppm stock in 1 L water, distributed in 10 dose during the day (every hour)

Contraindications : unknown (G6PD deficiency has shown no problems, Aparicio et al. 2021,Lubbers et al. 1982 )

Side effects: Detox might cause temporal Herxheimer in 6% of the patients (Aparicio et al. 2021)

The Verdict

The conclusion is clear and direct: the physical and thermodynamic evidence shows the two interventions act at different points in the redox cascade. High‑dose intravenous vitamin C produces a rapid, massive quench of reactive species, but that abrupt reduction can create a stockpile of hydrogen peroxide that, over time and in the presence of redox‑active metals, may generate a delayed burst of highly damaging hydroxyl radicals (•OH). In contrast, CDS (chlorine dioxide solution) neutralizes the most damaging radicals directly and specifically — notably •OH and O2•– — preventing accumulation of H2O2 and eliminating the downstream risk of a delayed •OH catastrophe. From an energy and charge‑dynamics perspective, CDS restores redox voltage and charge balance without creating harmful intermediate stores; practically, this implies greater efficacy with fewer secondary oxidative risks. In short: the math and biophysics favor a strategy that neutralizes the most reactive radicals directly rather than producing a large, fast oxidative burn that leaves behind dangerous peroxide reserves. Therefore, to restore tissue redox balance while minimizing high‑energy radical damage, an approach that prevents H₂O₂ formation — and thus secondary undesired •OH generation — is thermodynamically, safety‑ and efficiency‑wise far superior.

High-dose IVC = brief radical quench → H₂O₂ stockpile → delayed •OH catastrophe.

CDS = direct •OH/O₂⁻ neutralization → no H₂O₂ → no •OH → redox voltage restored.

High-dose IVC is biochemical arson in inflamed tissue ! CDS is the firebreak. The math doesn’t lie, the patients don’t lie, and the radicals don’t stand a chance.The math is final. The biophysics is undeniable. CDS is more efficient, less harmful, and thermodynamically superior. More funding for RCT research is needed.

