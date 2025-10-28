Dr. Andreas Kalcker

Doug Bailey
3d

CDS obliterates disease processes and helps proliferate your own body's stem cell utilization. Best kept secret on the planet. We thank Dr. Kackler for all his research and undeniable relentlessness! It's a great time to be alive and kicking with people like Dr. Kackler sharing their love of humanity and wellness!

Roberto
3d

I don't have the expertise to argue, nor do I want to.

However, I ask how the great successes in intensive care and for sepsis experienced with large doses of vitamin C are possible. I also recall the experience of a doctor who self-poisoned with Amanita Muscaria and treated himself with only vitamin C, saving both his life and his liver.

From very modest personal experience, when I'm exhausted, have a panic attack, or other agitated situation, I take 2 or 3 grams of vitamin C and everything disappears in 10 minutes.

I received thanks from a woman with severe arthritic shoulder pain (a strong psychosomatic component) who, in two days and with 4 grams a day, practically resolved where intramuscular cortisone provided 4 or 5 hours of relief.

This isn't a polemic, but I'd like to understand better.

Thank you.

7 replies by Andreas Kalcker and others
60 more comments...

