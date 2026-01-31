We live in a world that feels solid, predictable. You drop a glass; it falls. You plant a seed; it grows. You work hard, you get paid (hopefully :). Everything has a cause; everything has an effect. Time marches forward like a soldier: past → present → future. We call this causality, and it’s the foundation of everything we trust—science, law, daily life. It’s the reason we can plan tomorrow and remember yesterday.

This is our shared reality, the waking world we all agree on.

Then quantum physics comes along and says: “That’s not how the universe really works at the bottom.”

The math shows the equations are perfectly happy running backward. A future measurement can influence what happened in the past. Particles can be entangled across vast distances and change together instantly, as if space doesn’t matter. Multiple possibilities exist at once until something forces them to pick one. Time isn’t an arrow; it’s more like a river that can flow both ways. Retrocausality, indefinite causal order, non-locality; these aren’t sci-fi; they’re in the textbooks and the experiments.

But here’s the thing: we never actually feel this. Not in real life. Our brains and bodies are too big, too warm, and too noisy. We stay safely inside the causal story.

Except… there is one place where we slip through the cracks every single night.

…Dreams.

When you fall asleep and enter REM, the outside world disappears. No new sights, no new sounds, no constant sensory bombardment. Your prefrontal cortex—the part that keeps things logical and linear—takes a break. And suddenly, the rules change.

You can be a child and an adult at the same time.

You talk to someone who died years ago, and they answer like it’s normal.

You fly without wings, walk through walls, live contradictory lives all at once.

That’s not “random brain firing.” That’s non-causality in raw form. Superposition of identities. Retrocausal hints. Non-local connections between people, places, emotions. Time folding in on itself.

And here’s where it gets even more interesting.

I wonder if the “healing energy in mass prayer” is a quantum effect. Healing phenomena have been observed many times. Maybe (just maybe) it is as well a quantum tunnel coherence effect at its core…

The only real quantum non-causal linear world that exists is actually in our dreams, the fountain of ideas.

From the perspective I teach as a biophysics researcher and founder of Electromolecular Medicine, collective intention and mass prayer can be framed in terms of electromagnetic and coherent charge dynamics rather than invoking vague, ill-defined uses of “quantum” as an explanation. Biological systems operate through finely tuned electrical potentials, ion gradients, and field-mediated communication at scales from molecular to tissue-wide; these are the substrates through which subtle external influences—whether focused intention, group coherence, or environmental fields—can, in principle, modulate physiological processes.

Coherence phenomena familiar from physics—phase alignment, synchronized oscillations, and macroscopic order emerging from microscopic interactions—offer a plausible mechanistic language. When many individuals align attention and emotion, measurable changes in collective physiology (heart-rate variability, breathing patterns, skin conductance) and in local electromagnetic fields can occur. Such changes could, through conventional bioelectrical coupling, alter the state of nearby biological systems or of practitioners themselves, promoting parasympathetic activity, improved immune regulation, and enhanced cellular energy dynamics. In this sense “healing energy” need not require fanciful nonlocal quantum causation; instead, it may rest on amplifying coherent electrochemical states that support recovery.

Nevertheless, we have no real explanation yet, and so quantum coherence cannot be ruled out either at its core.

There’s another theory—Orch OR, by Roger Penrose and Stuart Hameroff—that says consciousness itself might come from quantum processes inside microtubules, those tiny tubes inside every brain cell. In waking life, those quantum states collapse quickly. But in dreams, with less noise and interference, they might last longer. The dream becomes a kind of temporary quantum computer, exploring endless possibilities without forcing them into a single timeline.

New experiments keep supporting this. In 2024, researchers found that drugs that stabilize microtubules delay unconsciousness from anesthesia—hinting that consciousness is tied to those structures. Others showed microtubules can produce coherent light (superradiance) even at body temperature. It’s not proof yet, but it’s no longer just speculation.

So every night, when you dream, you’re dipping into the only non-causal space you’ll ever personally experience. The rest of reality is the filtered, collapsed version—the safe, causal story we all live inside. But dreams? They’re the raw feed, the unedited quantum stream.

Think about the great breakthroughs: Chemistry: Kekulé’s snake dream showing benzene’s ring. Tesla Dreamed of his inventions and Dmitri Mendeleev (periodic table) reported that the ordering of the chemical elements in a table came to him in a dream; waking, he wrote it down. The periodic law that emerged allowed him to predict unknown elements’ properties with surprising accuracy.

Those weren’t daytime logic. They were gifts from the non-causal realm.

Even nightmares make sense in this light—emotional knots too tangled to collapse cleanly, forcing you to wake up and resolve them in the daylight world.

We forget most dreams, maybe because if we remembered the full chaos—the loops, the contradictions, the backward influences—our sense of a stable self would shatter. Forgetting is mercy. It lets us keep just enough of the magic: a metaphor, a feeling, an idea that changes everything.

And maybe (just maybe) waking reality itself is built from this nightly quantum dreaming. Maybe our collective dreams, all those private non-causal explorations, help shape the shared causal world we wake up to.

Tonight, when you close your eyes, you’re not just resting.

You’re stepping into the one place where causality doesn’t rule.

The one place where time is free and possibility is endless.

That’s where the real story happens.

Sweet dreams. :))

(And if you've ever woken up knowing something you didn't know before, tell me in the comments. I'm collecting these stories like treasures.

Science advances by confronting the invisible.

