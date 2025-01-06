The fundamentals of electromolecular medicine.

Sooner or later, we will all inevitably encounter illness, a common experience that many individuals face at some point throughout their lives. This reality serves as a reminder of our shared vulnerability and the intricate nature of human health. Various factors contribute to the onset of illness, including genetic predispositions, environmental influences, lifestyle choices, and unforeseen accidents. As we navigate through life, it is crucial to acknowledge that experiencing health challenges is not merely an inconvenience but rather a fundamental aspect of the human condition.

Illness can manifest in numerous forms, ranging from mild ailments to severe chronic diseases, affecting both our physical and mental well-being. The journey through illness can also be accompanied by emotional turmoil, as individuals grapple with uncertainty about recovery and the implications for their daily lives. In light of this, understanding the underlying mechanisms of health and disease becomes essential for both patients and healthcare providers alike.

So the main question is: what is illness?

Considering that most diseases can be defined as a lack of energy, I propose the mathematical model of the biological cell using the following assumptions:

\(E = Σ(Ei) - Ee\)

In this equation, "E" represents the total energy of the body, Σ(Ei) represents the sum of all individual energy contributions, and "Ee" represents the energy associated with the disease. By subtracting the disease energy from the sum of all energy contributions, we obtain the amount of energy remaining in the body.

Disease can be defined as a general lack of energy in the body.

Every cell is a battery: ions enter, are pumped out –

Ions carry electrons

the heart beats due to electric currents

The nerves conduct electric signals.

Each cell has a measurable field: bioelectricity, biomagnetism.

Disease is a lack of energy

We must not always separate everything.

Life and consciousness is a flow of electrons

What are the consequences ?

Unlike conventional medicine, our approach should focus on finding the root cause of disease, differentiating it from the body's natural reactions and restoring the energy needed for recovery.

The objective should be to identify the root cause of the disease and distinguish it from the body's natural reactions to unfavorable situations.

The common pharmaceutical idea of poisoning poses a major problem in removing harmful toxins from the body. This approach often emphasizes getting rid of these toxins instead of addressing the root causes of their accumulation.

Rather than using toxins that trigger reactions or block cellular functions, future medicine should focus on restoring the energy needed for the body to heal itself. Restoring energy is vital for the body's systems to work well and encourage internal healing.

It's important to understand that any blockade disrupts the natural energy flow in living beings. Blockades create resistance, disturbing the balance needed for efficient cellular processes. By working to unblock and enhance natural energy pathways, we can create a more effective healing process and improve health outcomes.

Our body has about 37,2 trillion cells, each vital for health. In a healthy body, these cells constantly communicate, forming a complex network that keeps everything working smoothly. This communication helps coordinate different body processes, ensuring that functions are well integrated and respond to changes. Effective cell communication is key to sustaining life and maintaining balance, allowing the body to adapt and respond to challenges. Understanding and improving this communication can greatly impact health and well-being.

The flow of energy is essential for any cellular communication

Our body creates energy through a process called cellular respiration, which occurs in the mitochondria of cells. This process is often referred to as the Krebs cycle, or citric acid cycle. It is essential for turning nutrients into adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the molecule that provides energy for various cellular activities.

In this process, glucose, a type of sugar from the food we eat, is combined with oxygen. The Krebs cycle starts when pyruvate, formed from the breakdown of glucose, is converted into acetyl-CoA. This acetyl-CoA then enters the Krebs cycle, where it goes through a series of reactions. During these reactions, carbon dioxide is released, and high-energy electrons are transferred to electron carriers like NADH and FADH2.

In simple terms, we convert sugar and oxygen into energy (electrons).

These electron carriers then lead the electrons into the electron transport chain, a series of proteins located in the inner membrane of the mitochondria. As the electrons move through this chain, they help pump protons across the membrane, creating a gradient. The energy from this gradient is used by an enzyme called ATP synthase to produce ATP from adenosine diphosphate (ADP) and inorganic phosphate.

Both the Krebs cycle and the electron transport chain work together to produce ATP, allowing cells to generate the energy needed for various functions in the body.

…this is all known… but why do we take up oxygen and not nitrogen? We breathe 79% nitrogen versus 21% oxygen ?

We can read in medical science books:

Oxygen is more soluble in blood than nitrogen, which makes it easier for oxygen to be absorbed and transported by hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Oxygen is essential for cellular respiration

Due to osmotic pressure in the alveoli

Note: That is simple and plain Bullshit.

the evidence:

I can pump all the air I want through the blood, and it will not get oxygenated, even with a membrane under osmotic pressure. Therefore, there must be something else at play.

Here we go:

Nitrogen (N₂), in its diatomic molecular form, is not considered magnetic. It is classified as a diamagnetic substance, which means it does not have a net magnetic moment and is repelled by magnetic fields. This is due to the fact that all the electrons in nitrogen molecules are paired, resulting in no unpaired electrons that would contribute to magnetism.

In contrast, substances with unpaired electrons exhibit paramagnetism or ferromagnetism . For example, oxygen (O₂) is paramagnetic because it has unpaired electrons.

Oxygen (O₂) is a paramagnetic substance and an electron carrier obtained through breathing and stored in each erythrocytes Iron (Fe) atoms.

What does this mean ?

For an erythrocyte it is essential to have a charge gradient enabling it to store Oxygen.

Now some readers might understand why covid patients getting 10L of oxygen got no oxygenation in the blood…

Oxygenation of a red blood cell (RBC) is a matter of electromolecular charge.

The principle

The heartbeat is the first sign of life and creates a discharge to a red blood cell creating this gradient enabling the uptake of Oxygen and the diamagnetic force enabling a flow by pushing it thru the arteries and veins creating a closed loop carrying electrons to the cells and mitochondria.

Without electromagnetic charge the blood is not able to carry oxygen.

It is dependent on various factors, mainly on temperature and charge.

By correcting the cellular charge, we can achieve the best oxygen levels in red blood cells (RBCs), allowing the cell membrane to show its full potential in a toroidal shape. This shape is important for the cells to function effectively.

Red blood cells (RBCs) are among the most vital elements of our blood. They transport oxygen throughout the body and facilitate the removal of carbon dioxide. RBCs possess a distinctive shape; they are donut-like structures referred to as toroids. This configuration is essential for their functionality, as it enables them to navigate through narrow capillaries without becoming obstructed. Additionally, the toroidal form arises from the equilibrium of various electro-molecular forces within the cell. Grasping the electro-molecular forces that contribute to the creation and preservation of the toroidal shapes of RBCs is vital for understanding how blood effectively circulates throughout our bodies. It enhances our appreciation of the evolutionary adaptations our bodies have undergone to optimize critical functions like oxygen delivery. Thus, ongoing research into these complex mechanisms is crucial for gaining deeper insights into our bodily functions and improving health outcomes.

The electrical charges within RBCs significantly contribute to the formation of their toroidal shape. The cell membrane consists of a lipid bilayer embedded with charged phospholipids, such as phosphatidylserine and phosphatidylethanolamine. These charges interact with positively charged proteins located inside the cell, facilitating the development of a curved surface or membrane. This curvature leads to the creation of a torus-shaped RBC.

The larger toroidal force field, known as the Z potential, is the first to lose electrons when acidity increases. This loss of electrons leads to the release of oxygen from the red blood cells. We can see this happening in venous blood, where the pH drops from around 7.45 to about 7.35. Even a small change in pH can have significant effects on our body.

Additionally, when we look at venous blood under a microscope, we can observe the Rouleaux effect. This effect happens because of poloidal forces that cause red blood cells to stack together. The attraction between the north and south poles created by these forces leads to this stacking, showing how cellular charge and oxygen release work together in our blood.

The RBC toroid has a poloidal and a toroidal force field that with an optimum charge is able to uptake Oxygen in the alveoli of the lung because of Osmotic pressure. Pressure alone is not enough for the uptake as RBC do not get oxygenated by bubbling air , charge is essential for the uptake of oxygen.

In the heart, which has the strongest electric field in our body, an important process takes place that is essential for life. Red blood cells, responsible for carrying oxygen, experience a strong electric discharge that changes their electrical balance. This change creates a gradient and allows them to efficiently take in oxygen from the alveoli in the lungs. The absorbed oxygen is then delivered through the bloodstream to tissues and organs that need it for energy . This creates a continuous loop of oxygen delivery and electron transport, ensuring that every cell in our body gets what it needs to function well. This process shows how important electrical charges are in our biology and how different body systems work together to sustain life.

So what causes the loss of charge in our red blood cells?

Acidity is a major reason for the loss of oxygen in red blood cells (RBCs), known as the Bohr effect. In an acidic environment, there is often not enough oxygen, which is a key factor in many diseases. This condition is called metabolic acidosis.

When oxygen levels are insufficient, the synthesis of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is hindered or ceases, as observed in cancer cells. ATP is crucial for energy production within the mitochondria, which serve as the powerhouses of all cells. A decline in ATP levels mostly result in a range of health issues.

To deal with increased acidity, mitochondria try to remove excess protons to balance the pH level. However, if oxygen remains low for an extended time, this process can fail, and due to too much acidity there is no gradient resulting in mitochondrial dysfunction.

The main cause of metabolic acidosis often lies in various illnesses, especially chronic diseases that last for a long time. These conditions may show different symptoms, but they all connect to the harmful effects that acid-base imbalances have on how cells function and produce energy. Understanding these problems is essential for finding effective treatments.

A key question is: How much does the oxygen gradient affect our health? To answer this, we need to consider the ORP, or oxidation-reduction potential, which helps us define the right levels of oxygen in our cells.

CDS, or Chlorine Dioxide Solution, plays an important role in regulating cellular ORP levels. It does this without increasing oxidative stress, a common issue with many other oxidants. This special property comes from its charge of 940mV, which is very close to the ORP of oxygen. This level of charge is crucial for healthy cell function and energy production.

By using CDS in this way, we can better understand its potential to help those suffering from metabolic acidosis and related health problems. This knowledge enables healthcare professionals to offer better care and improved outcomes for patients facing these challenges.

For those interested in understanding more about CDS and how it works, we offer online courses at http://kalckerinstitute.com

…thank you for your attencion :)

Dr.h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker