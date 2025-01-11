At present, we have moved away from using the two-component CD, also referred to as MMS, as it has become outdated due to various reasons. Its use can result in unpleasant side effects like diarrhea or vomiting, which can be distressing for users. Moreover, this solution has a more acidic pH and contains sodium chlorite, which may cause secondary reactions in the stomach, leading to additional issues.

In contrast, CDS, or Chlorine Dioxide Solution (ClO2), consists of a single component: gas dissolved in water. This composition offers the benefit of a neutral pH, reducing the likelihood of digestive problems. Additionally, it does not contain chlorite salts, thereby removing the risks linked to the two-component product.

Based on these significant reasons, along with many others that have been meticulously considered, we have revised our protocols. This decision is informed by hundreds of thousands of volunteer user testimonials and reports gathered and analyzed over more than a decade. This extensive feedback has been crucial in steering us towards safer and more effective options for our users.

You can make CDS easy from the same MMS components here a video link:

https://dioxitube.com/w/49HQcH4TKwwHYPcYn15i9R

Note: To achieve the CDS concentrate, 250ml – 300ml of water is used in a 500ml glass container.

Once we hace a concentrate of aprox 3000ppm ( 0,3%) we are ready to go.

The protocols presented here are general and based on real experiences obtained by users and volunteers, but do not represent medical advice. Each person is responsible for his or her body and should know what is best for himself or herself when lowering or increasing doses. All use of the protocols is the personal responsibility of the user. In the unlikely event of serious adverse effects, the dose should be reduced or use discontinued.

We always start with Protocol C (C10), and if necessary, we can increase it to C25. However, more is not necessarily better; often, it isn't. Think of it like the oxygen we breathe—we cannot inhale a lot in the morning for the entire day. The constant supply of oxygen and the increase in charge are what truly help the body recover. We can complement Protocol C with other protocols, such as Protocol E, depending on our needs. The rule is that the closer the CDS gas is to the problem, the more efficient it becomes. For example, for prostate issues, one might use Protocol C + R.

NOTE:

CDS functions by “electrical discharge” rather than cellular intoxication.

To disinfect drinking water, use 0.5 to 1 ml of CDS at 3000 ppm per liter of water, based on the level of contamination. Milliliters provide precision, as drops are not reliable.

For oral administration, ensure you dilute the CDS concentrate (3000 ppm = 0.3%) with water. Refrigerate the gas, as it tends to evaporate if the bottle is open and the temperature exceeds 11°C. It is also sensitive to sunlight or ultraviolet light. When stored in a tightly sealed dark brown glass bottle, it remains stable and can be transported at normal temperatures without notable degradation. Avoid using metal containers or lids.

In the stomach, CDS diffuses entirely due to the body's temperature of 36.5°C (in accordance with Fick's first law), and it enters the bloodstream, where it breaks down upon encountering pathogens or inflammatory substances in the presence of oxygen, leaving behind less residue than a salt crystal. It does not produce harmful residues in the body. Laboratory experiments on mice have demonstrated that animals consuming it throughout their lives lived up to 30% longer than average.

CDS is also employed as a disinfectant, similar to alcoholic beverages. Both can be consumed in suitable amounts and concentrations, as "the dose makes the poison." According to EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) data, the toxicity level of CDS is 292 mg/kg, indicating that a 70 kg adult would need to ingest more than 7 liters of CDS concentrate daily for 14 days to experience toxicity, which is highly unlikely and practically impossible.

Importantly, CDS does not contain sodium chlorite salts (NaClO2). It is a gas dissolved in water and differs from chlorine dioxide produced by mixing two components (known as MMS), which can cause side reactions like vomiting or diarrhea when used in high doses.

Venous blood gas analyses have shown a 30% rise in blood oxygen levels when taken orally and up to 50% when given intravenously, with effects lasting approximately 2 hours. Additionally, there is a noted decrease in acids (LAC) and an enhancement in renal hepatic parameters (CREA), differing from traditional medications. Importantly, CDS cannot cause chemical burns due to its neutral pH. However, at high concentrations, it may oxidize natural tissue colors similar to liquid oxygen.

There are no documented contraindications for pregnant or breastfeeding women in the scientific literature or within the 13 years of its use. Numerous positive reports on its biocompatibility have been published to date.

Contraindications :

Do not inhale massively! Inhalation should be avoided for safety reasons (except by experienced physicians and in hospitals). However, CDS concentrate (0,3%) can be applied to the skin as a spray. Do not use occlusive dressings with the concentrate to avoid irritation.

Known Interactions :

CDS reacts with antioxidants such as synthetic vitamin C and loses its efficacy. Therefore, simultaneous use of antioxidant pharmaceutical supplements should be avoided. No issues have been described with the ingestion of vegetables or other foods if taken half an hour apart. Over the last 18 years, no interactions with other medications taken an hour apart have been observed, which is logical since medications generally do not react with substances like oxygen and salt in the body.

Adverse Effects:

No serious adverse effects have been reported after many years of use or in three peer-reviewed clinical trials involving more than 3500 patients [Aparicio et.al, Insignares et.al, and others] and thousands of independent medical clinical reports. No adverse signs were observed in hepatic, renal, and QT levels either. They even subsequently improved. The alleged deaths have turned out to be false upon examination by pathologists.

Side Effects :

According to current studies, only 6% of patients have experienced mild secondary effects. These are considered transient healing crises (Herxheimer) and are very low. The effect is higher in people taking many medications (polymedicated, intoxicated by heavy metals and/or parasites) and is usually due to toxin accumulation. Mainly observed effects include increased urination, tiredness, dry mouth at high doses, mild headache, slight increase in mucous activity, reflux, and temporary increase of gases. All these symptoms disappear after 7 days or upon discontinuation of use.

In intravenous clinical research use, vein irritation (phlebitis) has been observed in some cases, especially when injected with an excessive concentration (> 80 ppm) or too rapid application, particularly if the pH has not been previously adjusted with a bicarbonate solution to a pH of 7.4-7.6. This treatment is exclusively for physicians and researchers under the Helsinki protocol (AMA).

Storage :

CDS concentrate is preferably stored in brown glass pharmaceutical bottles in the refrigerator. The cap should always be tightly closed to prevent the gas from escaping as it is very volatile. Temperature has not shown to be a relevant factor in tightly closed bottles during transport. CDS is affected by ultraviolet light; therefore, it is advisable to store it away from the sun and preferably in dark or protected places. The yellow color is a good reference for concentration and as long as it remains yellow (sunflower oil color or greenish yellow), it is effective. If over time the color loses intensity, just increase the amount appropriately for use. There is no scientific evidence that CDS affects PET plastic at daily diluted concentrations. Like other medicines and special substances, it should be stored out of the reach of children.

Types of CDS:

There are two technical approaches to producing chlorine dioxide: CDS and CDE. The first approach involves mixing components, where sodium chlorite [NaClO2] serves as the precursor and is combined with an acid, such as hydrochloric acid [HCl] or citric acid. This mixture captures only the gas in a glass jar with water or bubbles the gas through water using a pump. The second approach, known as CDE (electrolytic chlorine dioxide), generates chlorine dioxide through electrolysis and preferably utilizes microfiltration. This method does not leave traces of acid, making it more appropriate for injection when its pH is properly adjusted. The injectable solution in saline NaCl (0.9%) typically has a concentration of 50 ppm and is referred to as CDI (chlorine dioxide for injection).

FAQ: What is the pH of CDS diluted in water and why is it important? Since chlorine dioxide is a gas, the pH of the diluted solution in protocol C primarily depends on the pH of the water used for dilution. If slightly acidic water is used, then protocol C will be slightly acidic; if neutral water is used, the diluted solution will be neutral; if slightly alkaline water is used, then it will be above pH 7.

For oral intake, the pH value plays a secondary role since gastric juices are strongly acidic with a pH range between 1-2. Most beverages like lemonade or soft drinks, with a pH of 3.5 or lower, are more acidic than CDS itself.

Seawater can be added to Protocol C; however, this solution should always be prepared fresh and not allowed to stand for several days to avoid interactions with the minerals present in seawater. It can be prepared independently and taken simultaneously or after Protocol C.

CDS concentration can be determined through several methods:

Measuring test strips (La Motte 3002) with a range of 10-500 ppm, which require dilution. Chemical titration (Iodometry) offers a quantitative laboratory analysis to ascertain the concentration. Spectrophotometry (Mara ClO2, wide range) with a range of 10-4000 ppm is the most accurate method, allowing for the determination of concentration and detection of other substances without needing reagents or consumables. (https://medalab.com)

While test strips are the simplest method, they lack precision; titration (iodometry) provides higher accuracy but is more involved; spectrophotometry is the fastest and most precise and professional option.