The Electric Language of Life

(An essay in four movements)

Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker

November 29, 2025

In 2012 a senior oncologist in Madrid (I will call him Miguel) diagnosed his closest friend since university, Luis, with locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The tumor had already wrapped itself around the superior mesenteric vessels. No surgical option. The guidelines were clear: palliative chemotherapy might buy a few extra weeks of nausea and fatigue, nothing more.

Miguel sat Luis down in his office after hours, closed the door, and did something most oncologists never allow themselves to do. He spoke the truth.

“Luis, the statistics are brutal. Even with treatment you have three to six months, probably less. Chemo will make you feel like death while only postponing it by days. If it were me, I would skip it.”

Luis listened, pale but strangely calm. He asked only one question: “So I can do what I want with the time I have left?”

Miguel nodded.

Two weeks later Luis flew to Bali with a one-way ticket, leaving behind a stunned family; he refused to participate. He had always wanted to see the coral reefs before he died. He rented a small losmen on the coast near Amed,, and started diving every single day—sometimes three or four dives. The salt water, the weightlessness, the pure oxygen-enriched air from the tanks, the sun on his skin. He started to feel alive in a way he had never felt in his job translating contracts in a grey Madrid office.

One of the divemasters noticed how quickly Luis moved through the water and asked where he had learned. They offered him a job teaching German tourists. He accepted. He never went back.

Years later—Miguel’s phone rang. A number with Indonesian country code.

“Miguel, it’s Luis. I’m coming to Madrid next month for a passport renewal. Want to have coffee?”

Miguel thought it was a cruel joke until Luis walked into the tapas bar on Calle Espíritu Santo, tanned, muscular, and looking twenty years younger than when he had left.

The scans Miguel ordered that same week showed only a thin scar of fibrosis where the tumor had been. No active disease. No explanation in the literature.

Miguel spent the next hour staring at his former patient and finally asked the only question that mattered:

“What the hell happened to you?”

Luis shrugged. “Oxygen. Saltwater. Happiness. In that order.”

Tell your patients.”

Some of them listen.

Most still don’t.

But the cells already know which story is true.

The most important variable in that biology is something we almost never measure: voltage.

The Three Things Luis Gave His Cells That Medicine Never Offers

Hyper-oxygenation, every single day

Diving with enriched-air nitrox and pure oxygen decompression stops pushed his arterial pO₂ far above normal atmospheric levels for hours at a time. His tissues—especially the hypoxic core of what had been a deadly tumor—were suddenly bathed in oxygen pressures no hospital hyperbaric chamber had ever given him. Similar to a hyperbaric chamber, but better.

Osmotic and ionic detoxification through seawater

Swimming in the ocean for hours exposes the body to high concentrations of magnesium, potassium, and trace elements while the osmotic gradient pulls metabolic waste and heavy metals out through the skin, the best detox ever possible. Chronic micro-inflammation quietly dissolved.

A sustained drop in cortisol and a sustained rise in serotonin and dopamine

Luis had been trapped in a marriage he no longer believed in and a job he hated. In Bali he woke up every morning excited to be alive with a lot of Vitamin D for free.

The psychological shift was total. Chronic stress—the most potent immunosuppressive and pro-angiogenic signal we know—simply turned off. The tumor did not “miraculously” disappear.

It was starved of the exact ecological conditions that had allowed it to exist in the first place: hypoxia, redox collapse, and sympathetic overdrive.

What the Cells Have Been Trying to Tell Us All Along

Pancreatic tumors are among the most hypoxic and depolarized of all cancers. Their average tissue pO₂ is 0–5 mmHg (compared with 30–40 mmHg in a healthy pancreas), and their resting membrane potential is often positive. This is not a coincidence; it is the enabling environment.

When Luis flooded that environment with oxygen, negative ions, and joy, three things happened almost immediately at the cellular level:

Mitochondrial membrane potential recovered → ATP production shifted back toward oxidative phosphorylation

Plasma membrane repolarised toward –50 mV → voltage-gated calcium influx stopped → oncogenic signalling pathways switched off

Microtubules lengthened and reorganised → intracellular transport returned to normal → tumour-suppressor proteins reached the nucleus again

No new drug. No genetic editing. Just biophysics, chemistry, and meaning.

The Quiet Revolution Hidden in Plain Sight

Every year thousands of patients are told “nothing more can be done” and are sent home to die. Some of them, like Luis, refuse the script. They move to the mountains, take up cold-water swimming, start dancing again, fall in love, or simply stop exposing themselves to the chronic stressors and junk food that were feeding their disease.

A few come back. Most we never hear about, because their doctors have no category for spontaneous remission, and the patients themselves rarely want to revisit the nightmare.

But the pattern is always the same: more oxygen, better redox, restored membrane potential, and—crucially—a life that suddenly feels worth living.

A Modest Proposal

Dear Oncologists, before we sentence another patient with “incurable” cancer to palliative chemotherapy that we know will not cure, perhaps we should offer a different kind of palliative care:

Three months, fully funded, in a place that gives the body what it was begging for all along—clean air, salt water, movement, sunlight, and permission to be happy. Or just try with CDS (as described in other articles before) that increases charge and oxygen.

If the tumor shrinks, we call it a miracle and study it.

If it does not, the patient has at least lived fully until the end.

Either way, nobody loses.

II. The Language Older Than DNA

Six hundred million years ago, long before the first nucleotide was strung together into a gene, single-celled organisms were already navigating the ancient oceans by following gradients of charge. A bacterium does not have a brain, yet it can swim toward higher redox potential with exquisite precision, using nothing more than the proton-motive force across its membrane. That force—typically 150–180 mV—is the original currency of life.

Fast-forward to a human cell. The same physics is still at work, only now distributed across specialized compartments. The plasma membrane of a resting hepatocyte or cardiomyocyte sits at –60 to –70 mV. The inner mitochondrial membrane sings at –180 mV. Microtubules—those slender protein highways we once dismissed as mere scaffolding—carry coherent electron currents and act like piezoelectric cables, changing length and direction in response to millivolt shifts and low-frequency oscillations.

This is not just a sideshow. This is the main center stage.

Every process we consider “biological”—signaling, transport, division, differentiation, death—is modulated, and in many cases directly gated, by these standing voltage gradients and their rhythmic fluctuations. Genes are important, but they are downstream. Where is the heartbeat written in the DNA ? It isn’t. The DNA is the printed program notes handed out after the orchestra has already begun to play.

III. How a Cell Becomes a Tumor

Picture a normal ductal cell in the human breast. It lives in a soft, well-vascularized tissue, bathed in 30–40 mmHg oxygen. Its membrane potential is a comfortable –65 mV. Its microtubules are long, straight, and capped with GTP-tubulin, forming orderly highways that deliver tumor-suppressor proteins to the nucleus and ferry damaged mitochondria to the lysosomes. Redox balance is high. ROS are low and tightly controlled. The cell is quiet, cooperative, and almost boring.

Now scar that tissue. Let chronic inflammation or simple mechanical compression choke the blood supply. Oxygen falls to 5–10 mmHg. The mitochondrial proton gradient weakens. ATP production falters. The sodium-potassium pump slows. The membrane potential drifts toward zero.

Within hours—not weeks, not after mutations—the cell begins to change.

Voltage-gated calcium channels that were once closed now flicker open. Calcium floods in, rides the microtubules like a high-speed train, and slams into the nucleus. Chromatin condenses in specific regions. Hypoxia-inducible factors wake up. Glycolytic enzymes are upregulated. The Warburg effect switches on. Acid is pumped outside, dissolving the extracellular matrix and creating a moat that protects the cell from immune attack.

Simultaneously, the microtubules shorten and fragment. Motor proteins that used to carry p53 to the nucleus now drop it off at the proteasome. Growth-factor receptors that were destined for degradation are rerouted to the surface. The cell begins to crawl toward any hint of a blood vessel.

None of this required a single DNA base-pair change. It required only a sustained drop in membrane potential and oxygen.

The mutations come later, like scars after the battle. They lock the new behavior in place, making it heritable, but they are not the prime mover. They are the stenographer, not the author.

IV. The Experiment Nobody Wants to Fund

For my dear research colleagues: Take any aggressive triple-negative breast cancer cell line, like e.g., MDA-MB-231. Grow it as a three-dimensional spheroid in a hypoxic chamber at 1 % oxygen. It will invade the surrounding matrix like a swarm of angry bees.

Now split the experiment.

Half the spheroids stay hypoxic.

The other half are moved to 21% oxygen and exposed to a weak, physiologically patterned electromagnetic field —7.38 Hz, 0.1 V/m, similar to the kind of field a healing bone naturally produces.

The most likely outcome?

Within 48 hours the difference should be visible to the naked eye.

The hypoxic spheroids keep invading.

The oxygenated, field-exposed spheroids stop. Their leading edges smooth out. Their microtubules lengthen and realign. Membrane potential climbs back toward –50 mV. Lactate production falls. The cells begin to express E-cadherin again and form glandular structures.

Same genome. It has nothing to do with the DNA, just different physics.

Please repeat this experiment dozens of times with different cell lines—pancreatic, glioblastoma, and melanoma—and the pattern holds. Restore oxygen and rhythmic coherence, and the malignant phenotype should melt away faster than any targeted toxic drug we have ever designed.

V. Why Chemotherapy Often Writes the Sequel

When we treat a tumor with cytotoxic chemotherapy, we are not correcting an error. We are declaring energetic war.

From the cell’s perspective, the drugs and radiation are a sudden, massive increase in oxidative stress and DNA damage—another form of suffocation, only faster and more violent. The cells that survive are the ones that were already adapted experts at living in low-oxygen, low-voltage, high-acid conditions. They have shorter, more dynamic microtubules, better drug pumps, higher glutathione, and a metabolism that laughs at ROS.

Oncology calls the recurrence “acquired resistance.”

The cell would call it “post-traumatic growth.”

VI. The Voltage of Regeneration

There is a mirror image to the cancer story, and it is just as instructive.

Look at a salamander regenerating a limb. The stump cells maintain a steady membrane potential of approximately –50 mV—significantly less negative than a resting adult cell, but far more negative than any tumor. Bioelectric mapping shows a standing current of injury that slowly reverses as the blastema forms. If you artificially depolarize the stump with drugs, regeneration fails. If you artificially hyperpolarize it with gentle fields or ion-channel modulators, regeneration accelerates. That’s what CDS does.

Michael Levin’s laboratory at Tufts has taken this further. By manipulating nothing more than voltage gradients—using light-activated ion channels in Xenopus embryos—they can grow entire extra eyes, limbs, and even brains in places where anatomy says they have no right to be.

The message is consistent: cells do not blindly follow their DNA. They read the electric context first, then decide which parts of the genome to play.

VII. The Quiet Heresy

Here, then, is the proposition that still feels dangerous to say out loud in 2025:

“Cancer is not a disease of broken genes.”

It is a disease of broken breathing translated into broken electricity.

The primary lesion is ecological—chronic hypoxia and redox collapse.

The electrophysiological lesion—membrane depolarization and loss of cytoskeletal coherence—comes second, within hours.

The genetic lesions come third, often years later, and serve mainly to stabilize the new state.

If this is even partly correct, then the fifty-year war on cancer has been fought on the wrong battlefield. We have spent hundreds of billions of dollars sequencing, targeting, and patenting genes while the actual conductor—voltage, oxygen, rhythmic coherence—has been standing in plain sight, waiting for someone to notice.

VIII. What We Could Do Tomorrow

We could start measuring resting membrane potential in every fresh tumor biopsy. It is technically trivial with modern fluorescent dyes and takes ninety seconds. We would immediately have a prognostic marker more powerful than any current gene panel. We could try to map microtubule oscillation frequencies in aggressive versus indolent tumors. The technology exists (FLIM, FCS, voltage-sensitive probes). We would discover the rhythmic signature of malignancy. Run small, careful clinical trials combining three old, safe, cheap interventions that all repolarize cells like : • CDS (pure chlorine dioxide gas in aqueous solution) • mild hyperbaric oxygen • glucose-channel modulators (some helminthic drugs already do this) • physiologically patterned electromagnetic fields (cold plasma)

None of these will make anyone rich. But all of them speak the language the cells actually understand.

IX. The Final Note

Life is not chemistry obeying physics from below.

Life is biophysics—learning to improvise from above.

For six hundred million years, cells have been navigating the world by voltage gradients and rhythmic fields. They learned to build bodies, hearts, brains, and—when necessary—tumors, all by reading the electric score first and consulting the genetic footnotes later.

Cancer is the most desperate, brilliant improvisation a suffocating cell can play.

It is not a mistake. It is a solution to a problem we keep refusing to name.

Give the cell air.

Give it rhythm.

Give it a negative charge again.

Very often, it will lay down its weapons, lengthen its highways, and come home.

The rest is noise…

