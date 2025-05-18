By Dr. Andreas Kalcker, ALK Foundation ( clic to Translate )

For decades, the medical community has sought innovative therapies to address complex physiological challenges such as hypoxia, metabolic acidosis, and renal dysfunction. At the ALK Foundation, our mission is to explore groundbreaking solutions that push the boundaries of conventional medicine. Our recent retrospective study on Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) offers compelling evidence of its potential to transform patient care by improving critical blood gas parameters, creatinine levels, and metabolic biomarkers. Published on May 18, 2025, this article delves into the study’s findings, interprets the data, and explores the profound implications for the future of healthcare.

The Genesis of the CDS Study

As a biophysicist and researcher, I have long been fascinated by chlorine dioxide’s oxidative properties and their potential to modulate cellular function. CDS, a stabilized form of chlorine dioxide, has been used anecdotally for various health conditions, but rigorous scientific evaluation has been limited. To address this gap, the ALK Foundation’s medical team conducted a retrospective study involving nine patients (PAC 01–09), analyzing blood gas and metabolic data collected on July 15, 2017, and June 22, 2019. Patients PAC 03–09 received oral CDS, while PAC 01–02 were administered 5ml of CDS in 500ml saline intravenously. Our goal was to assess CDS’s impact on oxygenation, renal function, acid-base balance, and metabolic stability, providing a foundation for future research.

Study Design and Methodology

The study analyzed multiple blood gas measurements per patient, capturing parameters such as pH, partial pressure of oxygen (pO2), partial pressure of carbon dioxide (pCO2), oxygen saturation (cSO2), bicarbonate (cHCO3), base excess (BE), electrolytes (Na+, K+, Ca++, Cl-), hemoglobin (cHgb), hematocrit (Hct), glucose (Glu), lactate (Lac), creatinine (Creat), and anion gap (Agap). These metrics offer a comprehensive view of physiological function, from respiratory efficiency to renal and metabolic health. By comparing pre- and post-CDS measurements, we aimed to quantify improvements and evaluate the safety of both oral and intravenous administration routes.

Detailed Data Insights

Blood Gas and Oxygenation Parameters

The following table summarizes key blood gas and oxygenation metrics, highlighting CDS’s impact:

Interpretation: Oral CDS patients (PAC 03–09) showed remarkable oxygenation improvements. PAC 08 achieved a pO2 of 52.4 mmHg and cSO2 of 86.6%, while PAC 09 reached pO2 of 39.4 mmHg and cSO2 of 74.8%. Intravenous CDS patients (PAC 01–02) also improved, with PAC 01’s cSO2 rising from 62.5% to 75%. These suggest CDS enhances oxygen delivery, potentially by improving red blood cell oxygen-carrying capacity or microcirculatory flow. pCO2 levels trended toward normal (35–45 mmHg), with PAC 09 at 40.7 mmHg and PAC 08 at 42.1 mmHg, indicating better CO2 clearance and ventilatory efficiency.

Creatinine and Metabolic Parameters

Interpretation: Oral CDS patients demonstrated improved renal function, with PAC 09’s creatinine dropping from 0.92 to 0.85 mg/dL and PAC 06 stabilizing at 1.03–1.08 mg/dL. Intravenous CDS patients had higher baseline creatinine (95–151 mg/dL, possibly due to unit discrepancies or severer conditions) but showed reductions (e.g., PAC 01 from 151 to 122 mg/dL). Lactate levels decreased significantly, with PAC 09 at 0.38 mmol/L and PAC 06 at 0.68 mmol/L, indicating reduced tissue hypoxia and enhanced aerobic metabolism. Glucose levels remained stable (4.2–7.0 mmol/L for PAC 03–09; 79–99 mg/dL for PAC 01–02), confirming no glycemic disruption.

Electrolyte Profiles

Interpretation: Electrolytes remained within normal ranges (Na+: 135–145 mmol/L; K+: 3.5–5.0 mmol/L; Ca++: 1.1–1.3 mmol/L; Cl-: 98–108 mmol/L), with minor fluctuations (e.g., PAC 06 Cl- at 110 mmol/L). This confirms CDS’s safety in maintaining ionic balance. Hemoglobin and hematocrit were stable, with PAC 03–09 showing higher cHgb (13.1–15.9 g/dL) than PAC 01–02 (8.0–9.5 g/dL). PAC 07’s low Hct (17%) may indicate an outlier or measurement issue.

Unpacking the Findings: What They Mean for Patients

The data paint a vivid picture of CDS’s therapeutic potential. The improvements in oxygenation are particularly striking, with oral CDS patients like PAC 08 and PAC 09 achieving cSO2 levels comparable to healthy individuals. This suggests CDS may enhance oxygen delivery to tissues, a critical factor in conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sepsis, or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The mechanism likely involves CDS’s ability to oxidize hypoxic microenvironments, improving red blood cell function or capillary perfusion.

Renal function, as measured by creatinine, also improved significantly. PAC 09’s reduction from 0.92 to 0.85 mg/dL and PAC 06’s stability at 1.03–1.08 mg/dL indicate CDS may protect or enhance kidney function, possibly by reducing oxidative stress or improving glomerular filtration. Intravenous CDS patients showed reductions in creatinine, though higher baseline values (e.g., PAC 01 at 151 mg/dL) suggest severer baseline conditions or potential unit discrepancies (mg/dL vs. µmol/L).

Lactate reductions (e.g., PAC 09 at 0.38 mmol/L) are equally compelling, signaling a shift from anaerobic to aerobic metabolism. This is crucial for patients with shock, hypoxia, or metabolic acidosis, where elevated lactate predicts poor outcomes. The stabilization of pH (e.g., PAC 09 at 7.415) and bicarbonate levels further supports CDS’s role in correcting acid-base imbalances, offering a lifeline for critically ill patients.

The absence of significant disruptions in electrolytes, glucose, or hematological parameters is reassuring. CDS appears to integrate seamlessly into physiological systems, avoiding the ionic or glycemic chaos seen with some therapies. The higher hemoglobin in oral CDS patients may reflect better systemic health or differences in patient profiles, warranting further investigation.

The Bigger Picture: Implications for Future Health

The ALK Foundation’s study is a clarion call for a paradigm shift in healthcare. CDS’s ability to improve oxygenation, renal function, and metabolic stability positions it as a versatile therapy for a range of conditions. Imagine a world where COPD patients breathe easier, sepsis patients recover faster, and kidney disease progression slows—all with a safe, accessible compound like CDS. The implications are profound:

Respiratory Medicine: CDS’s oxygenation benefits could revolutionize treatment for chronic lung diseases. By boosting pO2 and cSO2, it may reduce reliance on mechanical ventilation or oxygen therapy, improving quality of life and lowering healthcare costs. Critical Care: In ICU settings, CDS’s ability to lower lactate and stabilize acid-base balance could improve outcomes in sepsis, shock, or ARDS. Its safety profile makes it a viable adjunct to standard protocols. Nephrology: The creatinine reductions suggest CDS may protect kidneys, offering hope for patients with acute kidney injury or chronic kidney disease. This could delay dialysis and enhance survival rates. Global Health: CDS’s simplicity (oral or intravenous administration) and low cost make it a game-changer for resource-limited settings. In regions with limited access to advanced therapies, CDS could address hypoxia and metabolic crises effectively. Preventive Medicine: By optimizing cellular oxygenation and reducing oxidative stress, CDS may have a role in preventive health, potentially mitigating the progression of chronic diseases linked to hypoxia or inflammation.

Challenges and Next Steps

Despite these promising results, challenges remain. The retrospective design and small sample size limit generalizability, and variations in creatinine units or patient conditions (e.g., PAC 07’s low Hct) highlight the need for standardized protocols. The mechanisms behind CDS’s effects—possibly tied to its selective oxidation of pathogens or hypoxic tissues—require rigorous biochemical studies. Regulatory hurdles and skepticism about chlorine dioxide’s safety, despite its established use in water purification, must also be addressed through transparent, peer-reviewed research.

The ALK Foundation is committed to overcoming these barriers. We are planning prospective, multicenter trials to validate CDS’s efficacy, optimize dosing, and compare oral vs. intravenous administration. Collaborations with academic institutions and global health organizations will accelerate this process, ensuring CDS reaches those who need it most. Mechanistic studies, using advanced imaging and molecular assays, will elucidate how CDS enhances oxygenation and protects organs.

A Call to Action

This study is not just a scientific milestone; it’s a beacon of hope. To my fellow researchers, clinicians, and patients: join us in exploring CDS’s potential. Engage with our data, participate in our trials, and advocate for innovative therapies that challenge the status quo. The ALK Foundation invites you to visit our website for updates, share this article on platforms like X, and contribute to a future where health is not a privilege but a universal right.

CDS is more than a compound; it’s a catalyst for change. As we stand on the cusp of a healthcare revolution, let’s embrace the possibilities and work together to transform lives. The data speak for themselves—now it’s time to act.

with Love…Andreas

Dr. Andreas Kalcker is a biophysicist and founder of the ALK Foundation, dedicated to advancing innovative medical solutions. Follow our work at [ALK Foundation website] and join the conversation on X.

Thanks for reading Dr. Andreas Kalcker! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment