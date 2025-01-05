Over the last five decades, the extensive use of antioxidants has been strongly promoted as a vital element for sustaining overall health and wellness. This article investigates the foundational theories related to oxidants and antioxidants, placing particular emphasis on the pivotal free radical theory of aging proposed by Dr. Denham Harman in 1956. This theory suggests that free radicals—unstable molecules capable of damaging cellular structures—are significant contributors to the aging process and various diseases.

A visually striking representation of oxidative damage, illustrating the duality of oxidants and antioxidants. One side depicts oxidants as aggressive, harmful agents causing damage to cells and DNA, represented by dark, chaotic elements like lightning bolts and broken structures. The other side shows antioxidants as protective, healing forces, depicted with bright, soothing colors like greens and blues, symbolizing restoration and balance. The image should evoke a sense of contrast between destruction and healing, emphasizing the importance of understanding both aspects in the context of health and disease.

We conduct an in-depth analysis of the complex biochemical processes involved in both oxidation and reduction, alongside the roles of reactive oxygen species (ROS). Research indicates that while ROS can lead to oxidative stress associated with conditions like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disorders, they also play an essential role in cell signaling and maintaining homeostasis. Furthermore, we explore the implications of chlorine dioxide, assessing it as both an oxidant and an antioxidant. Scientific studies demonstrate that at low concentrations, chlorine dioxide can function as an antioxidant by influencing the oxidative stress response.

The interactions among these substances are carefully scrutinized, highlighting their important roles in promoting cellular health and their varied therapeutic uses in medical science. For example, numerous clinical trials have shown that specific antioxidants, such as vitamins C and E, can lower markers of oxidative stress in humans. Additionally, ongoing research into phytochemicals like flavonoids and polyphenols underscores their potential protective effects against oxidative damage and their capacity to improve overall health outcomes.

The interplay between oxidants and antioxidants has attracted significant interest in biomedical research over the years. The dominant hypothesis suggests that antioxidants can counteract the harmful effects of free radicals, particularly ROS. This paper seeks to clarify the mechanisms that define this relationship and assess its implications for health, with a specific focus on treatments utilizing chlorine dioxide (ClO2 in the form of CDS).

The Free Radical Theory of Aging

The free radical theory of aging suggests that oxidative damage, mainly caused by free radicals, significantly contributes to the intricate aging process and the emergence of various age-related diseases. Dr. Denham Harman's original concept highlights that hydroxyl radicals (OH) are especially detrimental as they can inflict considerable harm on cellular structures and components, leading to dysfunction, degeneration, and disease over time. As a result, antioxidants, such as the well-known vitamin C, are thought to effectively mitigate the damaging effects of free radicals. By neutralizing these harmful radicals, antioxidants offer essential protection for cells against the adverse effects of oxidative stress, potentially decelerating the aging process and lowering the likelihood of age-related illnesses.

Discussing the topic of oxidative stress without providing a specific numerical value can be likened to labeling a particular substance as toxic without actually specifying the precise dosage that would lead to toxicity. This lack of clarity can lead to misunderstandings and misinterpretations among individuals who are trying to understand the implications of oxidative stress on health. Many people fall into the common misconception that more of a beneficial substance, such as antioxidants, is always better for their health, which is a misleading notion that is not scientifically grounded in reality.

In fact, our bodies require a delicate balance of charges overall to function optimally. The concept that "more is better" is often an appealing marketing strategy that has contributed to the generation of over $70 billion in annual sales for antioxidants alone. However, it is essential to clarify the facts surrounding oxidative stress and antioxidant use, emphasizing that moderation and balance are crucial for maintaining health rather than an excessive intake of any one substance. Understanding the nuances of oxidative stress, its effects, and the appropriate levels of antioxidants needed for health can empower individuals to make informed choices about their dietary and health practices.

lets see the facts:

Oxidation-Reduction Potential (ORP)

The oxidation-reduction potential (ORP) is an essential principle in biochemistry and environmental science, reflecting a chemical species' capacity to either gain or lose electrons during redox (reduction-oxidation) reactions. Expressed in volts (V) or millivolts (mV), ORP shows the oxidative or reductive condition of a solution. A higher ORP value suggests a stronger tendency for a substance to function as an oxidizing agent, whereas a lower value points to a more robust reducing agent.

In human physiology, the oxidation-reduction potential (ORP) generally ranges from 1.0 to 1.5 volts, reflecting the ongoing balance between oxidants and antioxidants within cells. Oxidants, including reactive oxygen species (ROS), are byproducts of normal cellular metabolism and play crucial roles in cell signaling and immune responses. However, an overproduction of oxidants can result in oxidative stress, which damages proteins, lipids, and DNA and contributes to conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders. Key antioxidants in the human body include Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and glutathione, which donate electrons to neutralize free radicals and avert cellular damage. Maintaining an optimal ORP is critical for cellular integrity and function, impacting cellular signaling, metabolism, and immune responses. ORP can be assessed using specialized electrodes that provide real-time information about the redox state of biological fluids; for example, elevated blood ORP is linked to various health issues, including diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Understanding ORP is essential for grasping the balance between oxidants and antioxidants in biological systems, as this equilibrium is vital for overall cellular health and could lead to improved strategies for preventing and managing diseases associated with oxidative stress.

While other oxidizing agents like ozone demonstrate superior antiseptic qualities in laboratory environments, their high oxidation potential of 2.07 V and short half-life of approximately 15 minutes at 25 °C make them less suitable for in vivo therapeutic applications. In contrast, chlorine dioxide (CDS) can provide between 4 to 5 electrons, enhancing its effectiveness for in vivo use.

It is important to note that many experts may not recognize that CDS has antioxidant attributes that help alleviate oxidative stress. These qualities aid in neutralizing free radicals and preserving cellular integrity.

The ORP value of chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) is noted at 0.94 V, which falls below the usual range found in human cells (1.2 to 1.5 V). This indicates that under typical physiological conditions, chlorine dioxide is less aggressive and not harmful to human cells.

On the other hand, hydroxyl radicals have an ORP value of 2.8 V, indicating a strong oxidizing effect that can be harmful to cellular health. Since chlorine dioxide has a lower potential compared to hydroxyl radicals, it can neutralize these harmful species by donating electrons to them, thus mitigating their oxidizing effects. In this context, CDS functions similarly to an antioxidant.

When discussing oxidants and antioxidants, it is crucial to ask, "What or whom are they acting against?"

We must develop a comprehensive understanding that the processes of oxidation and reduction are closely linked to ORP (oxidation-reduction potential). When the ORP value is elevated, as seen with hydroxide ions (OH-), they extract electrons from the ClO2-dissolved gas (CDS). This results in the oxidation of reactive species in that environment, potentially compromising their functions. Conversely, when the ORP is lower, the reverse occurs: electrons are taken from bacteria, leading to a decrease in their activity.

This mechanism is vital as it elucidates how CDS can be therapeutically applied to combat pathogenic microbes and enhance cellular health. Grasping these fundamental chemical principles is crucial for implementing CDS in contemporary medicine.

It is essential that we continue to investigate and deepen our understanding of the interactions between electrical charges in the body and their impact on health. This knowledge could potentially transform treatment methodologies for a wide array of diseases.

Concerning apprehensions about chlorine dioxide's ability to penetrate human cells, it should be emphasized that at the low concentrations used for health purposes, chlorine dioxide primarily functions as an oxidant in the extracellular environment. While it may interact with cell membranes, its impact on intracellular components like DNA is negligible at these very low concentrations due to human cell size. Furthermore, the body's natural antioxidant mechanisms help counteract any potential oxidative damage. The degree of oxidative damage varies based on the oxidation-reduction potential (ORP) of the oxidant. Hydroxyl radicals (OH•) exhibit a high ORP of 2800 mV, while chlorine dioxide has a comparatively lower ORP of 940 mV, even beneath that of oxygen (1360 mV). This signifies that chlorine dioxide operates at a voltage level compatible with human cells that utilize oxygen for respiration. The antioxidant qualities of chlorine dioxide at low concentrations are also attributed to its ORP being lower than that of highly reactive oxidants like hydroxyl radicals, enabling it to function as an antioxidant against them while avoiding cellular damage caused by excessive oxidative stress.

We need to create medicine based on electromolecular charges rather than toxin reactions. A new medicine for a better world.

Dr.h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker