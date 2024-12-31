To thoroughly comprehend the intricate differences between chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) gas and a combination of sodium chlorite (NaClO₂) with an acid—commonly referred to as MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) or CDH (Chlorine Dioxide long-term mix)—it is essential to delve deeply into the underlying chemistry. This involves a meticulous investigation of the specific chemical reactions that occur when these substances are mixed, as well as a comprehensive examination of the various compounds that are produced as a direct result of these reactions.

When sodium chlorite ( NaClO₂)is combined with an acid, a significant chemical reaction takes place, which produces chlorine dioxide gas. This process can be effectively summarized by a simplified chemical equation that illustrates how the acid facilitates the transformation of sodium chlorite into ClO₂. The resultant chlorine dioxide serves as an exceptionally effective oxidizing agent (MMS). This characteristic means that it can interact with and neutralize a wide array of pathogens, toxins, and other harmful substances that may be present within the human body by simply Oxidising them. This is the comon used way in chemistry applications.

Conversely, when chlorine dioxide is utilized in its stable gaseous form disolved in water ( CDS)—without the presence of any acid or sodium chlorite—it acts directly on biological cells. The mechanism through which ClO₂ operates involves its interaction with the electromagnetic charges known as Oxidation reduction potencial (ORP) that are inherently present in biological systems. This interaction has the potential to enhance cellular function and elevate or regulate energy levels, thereby enabling compromised or energy-depleted cells to restore their normal operational capacity.

The distinctions in application methods, along with the specific chemical processes involved, underscore the importance of gaining a thorough understanding of these two forms of chlorine dioxide. Each possesses unique properties, specific applications, and notable potential therapeutic benefits, particularly within the rapidly advancing field of electromolecular medicine.

Therefore, by closely examining the chemistry of chlorine dioxide gas in conjunction with its mixtures with sodium chlorite and acid, we can better appreciate not only their individual characteristics but also their broader implications for medical treatment and health enhancement. This knowledge is crucial for medical professionals who are interested in exploring innovative therapeutic strategies that are grounded in the principles of electromolecular medicine.

The ongoing discourse surrounding these substances highlights the need for continued research and education within the medical community. It is essencial that practitioners and researchers remain informed about the evolving landscape of biochemistry and therapeutics, particularly when considering alternative treatment modalities such as those involving chlorine dioxide.

Understanding the distinctions between chlorine dioxide gas and its combinations with sodium chlorite and acid is not merely an academic exercise; it is a crucial step toward unlocking potential advancements in medical treatment that could benefit countless individuals. As we advance in our knowledge and application of these compounds, we pave the way for innovative therapies that may significantly enhance human health and well-being.

Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂)

Chlorine dioxide is a stable molecule that can be dissolved in water to form a solution known as CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution). The molecular structure of ClO₂ is:

ClO 2

In solution, ClO₂ can exist in equilibrium, but it maintains its integrity in a stable form without undergoing continuous reactions unless it interacts with other substances.

Sodium Chlorite (NaClO₂) and Acid Reaction

When sodium chlorite (NaClO₂) is mixed with an acid (e.g., hydrochloric acid, HCl), it undergoes a chemical reaction that produces chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) and sodium chloride (NaCl). The reaction can be represented as follows:

This chemical reaction generates chlorine dioxide, a compound that has garnered significant attention for its potential applications. However, it is important to note that this process also results in the presence of residual sodium chlorite within the solution. The introduction of an acid serves to lower the pH of the solution, creating a dynamic equilibrium that can facilitate ongoing reactions. This equilibrium is crucial as it allows for the continuous generation of chlorine dioxide while simultaneously maintaining the presence of sodium chlorite. Such interactions are vital to understanding the overall chemistry involved and can influence the effectiveness and stability of chlorine dioxide in various applications.

Stability and pH Considerations

1. Chlorine Dioxide Stability: In a CDS solution, ClO₂ remains stable and does not react further unless conditions are altered (e.g., introduction of strong oxidizers or extreme pH changes).

2. Sodium Chlorite in Acid: When NaClO₂ is dissolved in an acidic environment, it can continuously produce ClO₂ until all sodium chlorite has reacted. The pH of such a solution is typically less than 7, indicating an acidic environment.

The ongoing presence of sodium chlorite means that even as ClO₂ is generated, residual chlorite ions remain in the solution, potentially leading to further reactions depending on concentrations and conditions:

The equilibrium involving chlorite ions and hydrogen ions can shift based on the pH, leading to variations in the concentration of both chlorine dioxide and chlorite.

Note: It is important to note that distilled water is defined as having a pH of 7; however, many electronic pH meters struggle to accurately measure it due to its low conductivity, which can result in readings that are lower than the actual pH. This issue may also apply to CDS and distilled water.

Summary of Key Differences

- Molecular Integrity: CDS maintains the integrity of ClO₂ without residual reactants or ongoing reactions, while a mixture of NaClO₂ and acid leads to continuous generation of ClO₂ until all chlorite reacts.

- pH Impact: The pH of a CDS solution remains neutral (close to 7), while a NaClO₂ and acid mixture results in a much lower pH 3-5 due to the presence of free hydrogen ions from the acid.

- Chemical Behavior: CDS exhibits stable therapeutic properties without ongoing reactions, whereas the NaClO₂ mixture is subject to chemical changes that can affect its efficacy. It creates secondary reactions with stomach acid that might cause nausea, diarrea or vomiting depending the dose.

Dilemma: If I do not possess CDS and only MMS, what can I do? In this situation, you have the option to create CDS yourself using MMS as a precursor. One effective method is known as the jar glass method, which can be found in detail on dioxitube.com as well as in my published literature. This method provides a straightforward approach to producing CDS by utilizing the components of MMS.

Additionally, there are other techniques that can be employed to create CDS from MMS. A small amount in a syringe allows the gas to be introduced into a saline solution or a water bottle without injecting the liquid, only the gas. A fast way for any emergency.

Conclusion

The key distinctions between CDS and a combination of sodium chlorite with acid are primarily found in their chemical stability, solubility characteristics, and their overall behavior when dissolved in aqueous solutions. These differences play a crucial role in determining the safety and efficacy of each compound when administered orally. Notably, when taken orally, CDS has demonstrated a remarkable profile, as it does not produce the undesirable adverse effects commonly associated with MMS.

As to side effects of CDS, extensive research involving over 1,132 patients, as documented by Aparicio et al., has shown that only a small percentage, specifically 6%, experienced minor side effects. These side effects were characterized as Herxheimer reactions, which are temporary responses often recognized as healing crises stemming from the detoxification processes occurring within the body. Understanding and grasping these significant differences is essential for fully recognizing the therapeutic potential of CDS within the rapidly evolving field of electromolecular medicine.

As a result of these findings and the ongoing research supporting their validity, the therapeutic use of MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) or CDH (Chlorine Dioxide Hydrochloric Acid) is no longer endorsed in our medical COMUSAV community. This shift reflects a growing consensus regarding the benefits of CDS and its superior safety profile, which make it a promising alternative for those seeking effective therapeutic interventions.

In summary, the advancements in our understanding of CDS not only highlight its potential benefits but also underscore the importance of continuing research and education in this area. The implications for patient care and treatment options are profound, paving the way for a future where safer and more effective therapies can be utilized.

Dr.h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker

