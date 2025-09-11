Dr. Andreas Kalcker

Dr. Andreas Kalcker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric's avatar
Eric
2d

I sure hope so. I use it quite often and encourage those around me to do so as well. I just watched your short video on DioxiTube showing a CDS generator and have gathered the materials to make my own. I took a class of yours something like 4 years ago online. Great corse with Alaxandro (probably spelling that wrong) as your assistant who answered all our questions. He showed how he was burned with hot oil and healed with CDS and aloe vera gel with amazing results. Thank you for you tireless work to bring us such a great healing tonic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andreas Kalcker
István's avatar
István
2d

After only 2 months of using CDS (blood test before and after):

- Fasting insulin decreased from 6.5 to 4.4 (mIU/l)

- HOMA index decreased from 1.432 to 0.92

- Total cholesterol level decreased from 7.1 to 5.7 (mmol/l)

- HDL cholesterol level increased from 1.12 to 1.15 (mmol/l)

- LDL cholesterol level decreased from 4.64 to 4.06 (mmol/l)

- Triglyceride level decreased from 1.28 to 0.86 (mmol/l)

- TSH decreased from 8.64 to 0.38 (mIU/l). Free T3 and T4 remained within normal limits.

- Weight loss of 5 kg.

Thank you, doctor!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andreas Kalcker
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andreas Kalcker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture