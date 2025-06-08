Dr. Andreas Kalcker

Dr. Andreas Kalcker

Cecibel
Bravo, true discussions!

Our family has been taking CDS for the last four years, and we have seen true healing happening, not just palliation. Healing of serious pathologies.

The new technologies that we humans are creating nowadays, are reminding us by mirroring, neglected deep capacities of our minds, bodies and spirit. We often make the mistake of taking the messenger as the message. Technology is just a messenger of what we can become. Is not the goal, just a tool.

I think Andreas is resonating, like so many other humans around our world, with a potentiality for true human evolution, that relies not on machines, but a neglected spiritual science that is coming with force powered by all the forces that sustain life.

Daniel Malis
Dear Dr. Kalcker, thank you very much for your insightful article. I believe this type of respectful scientific discussion is very much needed!

In the same spirit, could you please address the pharmacokinetic studies by Adel-Rahman et al (1979, 1980a,b, 1982, 1984) and Bercz J. et al (1982) that Dr. Kory is referring to when making the same conclusion that you are disproving, i.e. that chlorine dioxide rapidly undergoes reduction in the stomach to form primarily chlorite?

Specifically, in his article at https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/trial-site-news-doubles-down-on-their, Dr. Kory says the following:

"You see, chlorine dioxide, formed by combining sodium chlorite and hydrochloric acid, when ingested, breaks back down quickly into sodium chlorite, chloride, and chlorate. Many question whether we even have to ingest chlorine dioxide, because sodium chlorite, once ingested, enters the stomach which is full of hydrochloric acid, (HCL) and the HCL thus turns chlorite into chlorine dioxide.

However, from a detailed series of pharmacokinetic studies in rats and monkeys by Adel-Rahman et al (1979, 1980a,b, 1982, 1984) and Bercz J. et al (1982), upon oral ingestion, chlorine dioxide rapidly undergoes reduction in the stomach, reacting with food, organic matter, and gastric fluids to form primarily chlorite and any systemic uptake of occurs predominantly in the form of chlorite.

The above studies found that 82.3% of any ingested chlorine dioxide will be absorbed as chlorite (which, again, is the active ingredient in Neuvivo’s intravenous formulation). The remainder gets absorbed as harmless chloride salt."

Many thanks in advance!

