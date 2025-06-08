Why MMS is not CDS (the science behind it)

Some scientist like Tom Henshaw argue in social media that, chemically, most ingested chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) rapidly converts to chlorite (ClO₂⁻), a weaker and slower-acting oxidizing agent, and that it is primarily chlorite that is absorbed and excreted by the human body.

To avoid misunderstandings this is a respectful scientific discussion with no disrespect intended. Debate should be an important part of science, and I respect his work and opinion.

However from a chemical and academic perspective, this claim does not accurately reflect the chemical, kinetic, and physiological properties of ClO₂ , particularly in the context of CDS (chlorine dioxide solution dissolved in water). Below, I outline the arguments supporting the fundamental distinction between ClO₂ and ClO₂⁻, emphasizing the advantages of molecular ClO₂ in therapeutic applications.

1. Chemical and Structural Nature

Chlorite (ClO₂⁻)

Chlorite is a polyatomic ion with a negative charge, where chlorine has an oxidation state of +3. Its diamagnetic electronic structure, with a formal negative charge and stabilized bonds, makes it a moderate oxidant, with a standard reduction potential (E°) of approximately 0.95 V in acidic conditions (ClO₂⁻ + 4H⁺ + 4e⁻ → Cl⁻ + 2H₂O). Its reactivity is slower and more selective, limiting its ability to rapidly interact with biomolecules under physiological conditions.

Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂)

Chlorine dioxide is a neutral, paramagnetic molecule with a chlorine atom in the +4 oxidation state. Its structure contains an unpaired electron, conferring characteristics of a stabilized free radical. Its reduction potential is significantly higher (E° ≈ 1.6 V in acidic conditions for ClO₂ + e⁻ → ClO₂⁻), making it a much more potent and reactive oxidant than chlorite. This high reactivity allows ClO₂ to quickly interact with specific biological species, such as thiol groups (-SH) or microbial redox systems, without producing significant toxic byproducts.

Additional Chemical Reason: The molecular structure of ClO₂, with asymmetric Cl-O bonds and partial resonance, provides high water solubility and a unique ability to cross biological membranes without ionizing, unlike ClO₂⁻, which, as a charged ion, has lower permeability through lipid membranes. This is critical for its action in biological environments.

2. Behavior in Acidic Environments (Stomach)

Tom suggests that ClO₂ rapidly converts to ClO₂⁻ in the body. However, this conversion is not kinetically favored in the acidic environment of the stomach (pH ~1.5–3.5). The reduction of ClO₂ to ClO₂⁻ requires a strong reducing agent and specific conditions that are not prevalent in the gastric environment. The behavior of ClO₂ and ClO₂⁻ differs significantly:

Chlorite in MMS

MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) contains sodium chlorite (NaClO₂), which, when mixed with an acid activator (e.g., citric acid or HCl), generates ClO₂ in situ via the reaction: [ 5 \text{ClO}_2^- + 4 \text{H}^+ \rightarrow 4 \text{ClO}_2 + \text{Cl}^- + 2 \text{H}_2\text{O} ]

If only chlorite is ingested without prior activation, this reaction occurs in the stomach, releasing ClO₂ gas uncontrollably. This can cause mucosal irritation, free radical formation, and byproducts like chlorate (ClO₃⁻), which is more toxic.

Chlorine Dioxide in CDS

CDS is a stabilized aqueous solution containing only molecular ClO₂, without chlorite or other precursors. As a neutral molecule, ClO₂ does not react with gastric HCl, avoiding abrupt gas release or unwanted byproduct formation. Its stability in aqueous solution (within certain pH and concentration limits) ensures it remains as ClO₂ during passage through the digestive tract.

Additional Chemical Reason: The kinetics of ClO₂ reduction to ClO₂⁻ is slow without specific catalysts or potent biological reducing agents (e.g., glutathione in limited concentrations). Studies show that ClO₂ remains stable in aqueous solutions at low pH for timeframes relevant to gastrointestinal absorption, contradicting the notion of rapid conversion to chlorite. ( video evidence below)

3. Absorption and Distribution in the Body

The hypothesis that ClO₂ rapidly converts to ClO₂⁻ upon ingestion is not supported by ClO₂’s physicochemical properties. As a neutral, liposoluble molecule, ClO₂ can cross cellular membranes and distribute in tissues more easily than the hydrophilic chlorite ion, which faces electrostatic barriers.

Stability of ClO₂ in CDS: In CDS, ClO₂ remains dissolved in water at low concentrations (<3000 ppm), ensuring stability during absorption. Conversion to ClO₂⁻ would require a redox reaction with biological reducing agents (e.g., NADH or glutathione), but these reactions are limited by ClO₂’s low concentration and high redox selectivity.

Physiological Evidence: In CDS, ClO₂ remains dissolved in aqueous solution at body temperature (36°C) due to its high solubility in water and low partial pressure in dilute solutions (<3000 ppm), preventing significant evaporation into gas in the stomach environment. As a dissolved molecule, ClO₂ diffuses across the stomach lining into the bloodstream, driven by a concentration gradient as described by Fick’s First Law of Diffusion (J = -D * ∂C/∂x, where J is the diffusion flux, D is the diffusion coefficient, and ∂C/∂x is the concentration gradient). Once absorbed, ClO₂’s distribution through tissues follows Fick’s Second Law of Diffusion (∂C/∂t = D * ∂²C/∂x²), which governs the time-dependent spread of ClO₂ as it moves through biological compartments. Studies on ClO₂ pharmacokinetics indicate that ClO₂ is distributed in plasma before being reduced to chlorite or chloride (Cl⁻) in specific tissues. This conversion is neither immediate nor complete in the stomach.

Additional Reason: ClO₂’s liposolubility allows it to interact with pathogens (e.g., anaerobic bacteria) in specific biological environments, such as biofilms, where ClO₂⁻ would be much less effective due to lower penetration and selective reactivity.

4. Therapeutic Implications

ClO₂ as CDS offers significant therapeutic advantages due to its controlled high reactivity and selective oxidation:

Selective Oxidative Action: ClO₂ preferentially reacts with specific chemical groups (e.g., thiols or microbial redox systems), enabling it to target pathogens without harming healthy human cells, which have robust antioxidant systems (e.g., glutathione)and a higher ORP (redox potencial). Chlorite, as a weaker oxidant, has a reduced capacity for rapid pathogen interaction.

Lower Toxicity: ClO₂’s stability in CDS avoids the formation of toxic byproducts like chlorate (ClO₃⁻), which can occur in MMS due to secondary reactions. Toxicological studies (e.g., EPA assessments for ClO₂ in drinking water) show ClO₂ has a favorable safety profile at low concentrations.

Additional Reason: CDS acts as well as an antioxidant against highly reactive oxygen species, such as hydroxyl radicals (OH•) and superoxide radicals (O₂⁻•), due to its oxidation-reduction potential (ORP, ~+0.95 to +1.6 V). This enables ClO₂ to neutralize these radicals selectively, reducing oxidative stress in healthy tissues while maintaining its oxidative action against pathogens. This dual role enhances CDS’s therapeutic efficacy compared to chlorite, which lacks this antioxidant capacity.

5. Chemical and Experimental Evidence

ClO₂ Stability: Chemical studies confirm that ClO₂ in aqueous solution (e.g., CDS) is stable at neutral or slightly acidic pH, with a sufficient half-life for absorption before significant reduction to ClO₂⁻.

Spectroscopic Analysis: Techniques like UV-Vis spectroscopy show that ClO₂ (absorption peak 360 nm) remains intact in stable aqueous solutions, while ClO₂⁻ has a distinct spectrum (260 nm). This experimentally confirms ClO₂’s presence in CDS versus ClO₂⁻ in MMS.

Additional Reason: The thermodynamics of ClO₂ → ClO₂⁻ reduction does not favor spontaneous conversion in the gastric environment due to insufficient redox potential. The reverse reaction (ClO₂⁻ → ClO₂) is more likely in acidic conditions, as with MMS, reinforcing CDS’s advantage.

Conclusion

The claim that ingested chlorine dioxide rapidly converts to chlorite is not supported by chemical or physiological evidence. ClO₂ in CDS, as a neutral, stable, and highly reactive molecule, offers significant advantages over ClO₂⁻ in terms of absorption, distribution, and therapeutic efficacy. Its stability in acidic environments, ability to cross biological membranes, selective oxidative action, and antioxidant properties against reactive oxygen species make it a unique chemical species with a safer and more effective profile in biological applications. I invite Tom and others to consider these chemical and kinetic differences, grounded in fundamental redox chemistry and biochemistry principles.

