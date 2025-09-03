Dr. Andreas Kalcker

Dr. Andreas Kalcker

The Mick
4d

Outstanding! Substack seems to encounter "errors" of comment and restacking of posts and other brilliant researchers, like yourself.

Thought you should know...

I've been "mapping" it's discrimination algorithm.

I have a list of members routinely having "errors" not allowing restacking or comment.

To all the chickens hiding behind paid comments, get off the public forums, you do not belong here, in the public square....

No way of rebuttle, means propaganda....

The shadow banning has also increased.

At what point is a social media platform committing an illegal offense, by omission of content, that is in direct conflict with it's public mission statement?

It's financial shareholder obligations to international law?

Also in direct conflict with free speech laws....

Omission is the removal of truth and infomation, by using disrimination, leading to libelous actions and defamations of character.

You cannot claim to be a public forum, if external private interests control the product.

Public discourse, is non discrimintive, fundamentally.

Thank you for your considerations.

Michael.

Barbara Charis
4d

The AMA promotes patented expensive drugs...and penalizes doctors who use anything, but their recommended protocols. Could this be one of the reasons many doctors aren't using it?

