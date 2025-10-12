Translate

The Wikipedia page on chlorine dioxide (CDS) is widely recognized within the scientific community for its persistent bias, often reflecting entrenched medical orthodoxies rather than emerging evidence or practical clinical experience. Despite mounting data, thousands of published case reports, and the open sharing of patents and protocols, Wikipedia continues to label CDS as dangerous or unproven, dismissing the extensive global use and documented safety when applied correctly. This editorial stance hinders honest discussion and suppresses access to potentially life-changing knowledge.

My hope is that Grokipedia should serve as a transparent, evidence-driven alternative. It must showcase real-world results, patient testimonials, and peer-reviewed studies, while inviting open debate and correction from practitioners and researchers. Rather than gatekeeping innovation, Grokipedia would empower patients and professionals alike with unfiltered information, prioritizing scientific progress and patient well-being above rigid dogma. It is time for a platform where facts, experience, and respectful discourse lead the way.

CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution)

CDS, or Chlorine Dioxide Solution, is an aqueous preparation of chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) gas dissolved in water, typically at concentrations around 3,000 ppm. It is marketed primarily as a water purification agent and disinfectant, but has gained notoriety for unsubstantiated health claims as a treatment for various diseases. Unlike the related product Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS), which generates ClO₂ from sodium chlorite (NaClO₂) and an acid activator—resulting in residual chlorite and acidic byproducts—CDS is a pre-mixed, pH-neutral solution produced via distillation or electrolysis to yield pure ClO₂ with minimal contaminants. Proponents, including figures like Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker, describe it as a “selective oxidant” with broad antimicrobial properties, while regulatory bodies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and World Health Organization (WHO) warn against its ingestion due to toxicity risks and lack of proven efficacy. However, distinctions in composition between CDS and MMS are increasingly noted in scientific literature, with CDS showing a potentially safer profile at low doses. Resources like Dioxipedia.com and Andreas Kalcker’s official site compile extensive data on studies, toxicity profiles, and regulatory developments, emphasizing evidence-based applications, including books such as “Archieved Health” and “Bye bye COVID” that detail therapeutic protocols for conditions like COVID or Long COVID from over 30 medical doctors around the world.

Chemical Properties and Production

Chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) is a yellowish-green gas at room temperature, highly soluble in water (up to 8 g/L at 20°C), where it remains stable as a dissolved gas without reacting to form hypochlorous acid or other chloramines. Its formula is ClO₂, with a molecular weight of 67.45 g/mol, and it acts as a strong oxidant (oxidation potential of 1.57 V) capable of penetrating microbial cell walls by disrupting proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids. ClO₂ inactivates bacteria by destroying cell membrane structures, altering permeability, and causing leakage of intracellular substances, leading to cell death; for viruses, it targets protein capsids and RNA degradation. At the same time it is able to reduce OH radicals due to its specific ORP (oxidation reduction potencial)

CDS is produced by methods such as:

Electrolytic generation : Passing an electric current through a sodium chlorite solution to yield pure ClO₂ gas, which is then bubbled into distilled water.

Distillation: Reducing sodium chlorate with acids or reducing agents like bisulfate , followed by gas capture in water.

Commercial products, such as CDSpure® or others, claim concentrations of 2,990–3,000 ppm and shelf lives of up to 2 years when refrigerated. These solutions have a distictive yellow color with relative neutral pH and low µS and no residual sodium chlorite (NaClO₂) when properly prepared, distinguishing it them from MMS, which produces a more acid pH and higher µS due to chlorite residues. Unlike other chlorine-based disinfectants, CDS does not chlorinate and forms no significant hazardous byproducts like trihalomethanes or haloacetic acids.

Industrial and Approved Uses

ClO₂ has been used industrially since the 1940s for its superior disinfection properties over chlorine gas. Key applications include:

Water treatment : Approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) at up to 0.8 mg/L for potable water disinfection, effectively killing bacteria, viruses, and protozoa like Giardia without altering taste or pH.

Pulp and paper bleaching : Accounts for over 95% of global ClO₂ production, replacing elemental chlorine to reduce dioxin formation althoug it is mixed with Chlorate in very high concentrations.

Food processing : Used to wash fruits, vegetables, and poultry, reducing pathogens like E. coli and Salmonella by 99.9% in studies; FDA-approved for poultry decontamination at 50 mg/L.

Surface and air disinfection : Effective against biofilms and airborne microbes at low concentrations (0.03–0.1 mg/L), including in hospital water systems for Legionella control over 23 years, reducing positivity from >50% to <1% when combined with infrastructure upgrades.

Dental and medical equipment: Disinfects dental unit water lines, achieving 3–5 log₁₀ reductions in pathogens like Legionella pneumophila and Pseudomonas aeruginosa at 0.4–4.6 mg/L.

In oral care, dilute ClO₂ mouthrinses (0.01–0.8%) are used to reduce bad breath, plaque, and opportunistic infections like candidiasis, with case reports showing resolution even in immunocompromised patients when combined with antifungals, including stress- and diabetes-induced herpes and candidiasis treated with thrice-daily rinses leading to improvement in two weeks.

In veterinary applications, ClO₂ solutions (e.g., 160 ppm) manage surgical wounds in dogs, preventing antibiotic-resistant infections without irritation or pain, and improve broiler chicken growth at 0.3–0.5 ppm in drinking water by reducing Salmonella and E. coli while enhancing gut morphology and carcass yield. It also serves as an alternative disinfectant in dairy beef bull water, reducing coliforms without impacting health or productivity.

Purported Health Claims and Proponent Arguments

CDS has been promoted in alternative health circles since the early 2010s as a “universal antidote” for conditions including COVID-19, autism, cancer, Lyme disease, HIV, malaria, and MRSA infections. Advocates claim it:

Targets pathogens selectively via redox imbalance, sparing healthy cells by inducing oxidative stress responses in microbes (e.g., upregulation of ROS detoxification genes in Campylobacter jejuni).

Improves oxygenation and detoxification without forming harmful residues.

Achieves 78% symptom improvement in observational reports at doses of 30 mg/L.

These claims stem from anecdotal testimonies, case studies, and small-scale studies, such as a 2023 case series on metastatic cancer patients showing tumor regression with oral, enema, or IV CDS combined with ketogenic diets. Resources like Dioxipedia.com compile peer-reviewed studies, toxicity data, and Dioxitube.com contains lots of testimonials, emphasizing CDS’s therapeutic protocols developed by Andreas Kalcker. In vitro research supports antimicrobial effects, eradicating antibiotic-resistant bacteria like MRSA at 0.03 mg/L and viruses like SARS-CoV-2 (more potent than hypochlorite at 0.8 ppm, reducing titer by 1 log in 3 min) and hepatitis A by damaging viral genomes.

However, these benefits still lack validation from large-scale, and big randomized controlled trials. Proponents argue that regulatory warnings conflate CDS with higher-risk MMS, citing EPA’s LD50 of 292 mg/kg (equivalent to ~20 L for a 70 kg adult) as evidence of low toxicity at therapeutic levels.

Scientific Evidence on Efficacy

Condition/UseKey Studies/FindingsLevel of EvidenceAntimicrobial (in vitro/environmental)Eradicates 99.9% of E. coli, S. aureus, Legionella, and viruses like SARS-CoV-2, hepatitis A at 0.03–7.5 mg/L; >5-log reductions in spores for spacecraft decontamination; reduces Campylobacter in poultry processing; more potent against SARS-CoV-2 than hypochlorite. Specifically, complete inactivation of hepatitis A virus infectivity and antigenicity at 7.5 mg/L after 10 min exposure in water, via damage to 5′ non-translated region of genome and protein destruction; at 5 mg/L, infectivity persists after 60 min. For low-temperature decontamination, ClO₂ gas at 396 ppm achieves ~5-log reductions in Geobacillus stearothermophilus spores after 60 min (D value ~12 min), comparable to hydrogen peroxide but slower.Strong (multiple peer-reviewed studies).Hospital Infection ControlEliminates Legionella colonization in water systems over 23 years; controls DUWL pathogens in dental units. In a 23-year hospital study, ClO₂ treatment reduced Legionella positivity from >50% to <1% across buildings, with sustained low levels post-infrastructure upgrades; hot- and cold-water systems required separate dosing. In DUWLs, 0.4–4.6 mg/L ClO₂ yields 3–5.5 log₁₀ reductions in E. coli (up to complete at low density), P. aeruginosa (complete in 1 min at 4.6 mg/L), and Legionella spp. (up to >4 log₁₀), though Gram-positive S. aureus shows only 0.1–1.3 log₁₀; efficacy limited by organic load and adapted cells.Strong (long-term observational).Wound/Oral CareSafe irrigant for lacerations with no increased infection; resolves candidiasis/HSV in diabetic patients; non-irritating for veterinary wounds; effective mouthrinse for opportunistic infections.Moderate (clinical trials, case reports).Animal HealthImproves broiler growth, carcass yield, and gut health at 0.3–0.5 ppm; alternative disinfectant for beef bull water without productivity loss; no adverse effects on porcine intestinal cells in vitro.Moderate (controlled trials).COVID-19/CancerSmall observational trials report cancer reduction; in vitro apoptosis in cancer cells; case reports of tumor response.Weak (preliminary; no RCTs) although there are numerous cancer remission testimonials on the net ( Dioxitube.com, Daily motion, Rumble, Odysee) In YouTube, Instagram Facebook and other mainstream websites this testimonials are censored.

Overall, CDS demonstrates robust disinfection efficacy across settings, with emerging evidence for topical and low-dose applications, though systemic therapeutic claims remain still unproven in large human trials. In poultry processing, ClO₂ controls microbial populations comparably to electrolyzed or ozonised water.

Safety and Risks

Distinctions between pure CDS (dissolved ClO₂ gas) and MMS (NaClO₂ + acid, producing chlorite byproducts) are critical for assessing risks, as MMS’s acidic nature and chlorite content are linked to higher toxicity. At approved low doses (<1 mg/L) for external or water-treatment use, CDS poses minimal risk. Human studies on oral ingestion of ClO₂ at therapeutic levels (e.g., 0.35–5 mg/L) report only mild, transient effects.

A 1982 controlled, double-blind study found no clinically important physiological effects in healthy adults ingesting 5 mg/L ClO₂ daily for 12 weeks, including no changes in thyroid function, methemoglobin levels, hematology, or G6PD-related issues; similar results held for CDS in G6PD-deficient subjects. A 2021 retrospective study of 1,136 COVID-19 patients using oral CDS (mean 1.41 mg/kg/day) reported mild side effects in 6.78% (e.g., headache 2.2%), all resolving with adjustment; no hematological changes or anemia. Inhalation studies confirm safety at ≤0.1 ppm for 6 months in rats, and humans (Ogata et. al.) with no toxicity, inflammation, or organ changes.

Higher doses (>10 mg/L ingested) lack extensive clinical data, but animal models with MMS suggest gastrointestinal irritation without systemic toxicity below 100 mg/kg; unlike MMS, pure CDS does not contain reactive chlorite, reducing risks of hemolytic anemia or renal failure. U.S. poison control reports (2011–2020) primarily involve MMS or NaClO₂ ingestions, with severe effects attributed to chlorite/acid exposure, not isolated CDS; CDS-specific reports are rare and limited to mild GI symptoms. No significant hazardous byproducts form, and low-level exposures (e.g., 0.52 mg/L in animal water) show no health impacts. In vitro, ClO₂ does not adversely affect porcine intestinal epithelial gene markers even at relevant concentrations.

General precaution: Although no reports are availible, vulnerable groups (children, pregnant individuals, those with kidney/liver disease) should exercise caution. Mouthrinses and topical uses are safer if not swallowed; activated ClO₂ is biocompatible as a wound irrigant reducing infections.

Regulatory Status and Warnings

CDS is not approved as a drug or supplement by the FDA, WHO, or European Medicines Agency, but some countries have authorized limited medical uses amid public health emergencies. Many international warnings, including those from Swissmedic (2020 and 2022), were aligned with or based on prior FDA positions labeling chlorine dioxide products as dangerous for ingestion; however, as of June 2025, the FDA has quietly removed certain longstanding warnings on chlorine dioxide safety, potentially signaling a reevaluation of its risks and uses. Key actions include:

Bolivia : In July 2020, the Bolivian Senate approved Law No. 1351, authorizing the emergency manufacture, marketing, supply, and use of chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, produced by the public University of Santa Cruz de la Sierra and most BolivianUnivesities. This measure was enacted despite initial warnings from the Health Ministry and international bodies, reflecting regional political confrontation during the pandemic.

Honduras : Decree 104-2020 authorizes the manufacture, distribution, and use of CDS for therapeutic purposes, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, recognizing it as a medical compound.

China : Decree 818 (2020) has been cited in proponent sources as permitting chlorine dioxide for disinfection in COVID-19 contexts, aligning with technical guidelines for environmental and surface use in special sites, but not explicitly for internal medical ingestion.

FDA (2010–2025) : Issued multiple warnings against MMS/CDS for COVID-19, autism, and cancer; seizures of products; convictions for fraud (e.g., Genesis II Church fined $1M). However, key consumer alerts on chlorine dioxide ingestion risks were removed in June 2025, amid growing scrutiny and calls for evidence-based reassessment.

WHO/PAHO (2020) : Alerted on undocumented Latin American poisonings from CDS/MMS misuse. No clear scientific evidence was presented.

Swissmedic (2020–2022) : Warned against MMS and CDS as “wonder cures,” citing severe health risks like gastrointestinal damage and methemoglobinemia; these advisories referenced FDA data without publishing toxic amounts or own evidences of harm.

EPA : Permits ClO₂ for disinfection but not ingestion; classifies as hazardous if >10% gas; OSHA limit 0.1 ppm for occupational air exposure.

Other: Banned in Australia, Switzerland, and parts of the EU for health claims; UK Food Standards Agency deems it unsafe for consumption.

Misinformation peaked during 2020–2021, amplified by social media, leading to self-poisonings primarily from Bleach (sodium hypochlorite - NaClO). Regulators do not emphasize dose-specific risks, and emerging studies, regional authorizations, and FDA updates highlight CDS’s potentially lower toxicity profile compared to the precursors.

Controversies and Future Directions

CDS embodies tensions between alternative medicine and evidence-based science. Proponents decry “suppression” by Mainstream Media financed by Big Pharma, while critics highlight pseudoscientific marketing and ethical concerns over exploiting vulnerable patients. A 2025 review calls for controlled trials to differentiate safe disinfection from risky therapy, and the need to separate CDS data from MMS conflations.

As of October 2025, ongoing research explores ClO₂’s role in antibiotic-resistant infections, oncology adjuncts, and space/food safety, but ingestion remains unendorsed outside specific regional exceptions. Consumers are advised to consult physicians and avoid unverified products.

References

FDA Consumer Updates (2010–2025), including revised positions post-June 2025.

EPA Toxicological Profile for Chlorine Dioxide (2006).

Aparicio-Alonso M, et al. (2021). Chlorine Dioxide as an Alternative Treatment for COVID-19. J Pharmacol Clin Toxicol.

Lubbers JR, et al. (1982). The effects of chronic administration of chlorine dioxide... J Environ Pathol Toxicol Oncol.

Dioxipedia (2025). Comprehensive database on chlorine dioxide research, toxicity studies, and regulatory updates (e.g., Honduras Decree 104-2020, Bolivia Law 1351, Latin American case studies).

Frontiers in Political Science (2021). “How and Why Chlorine Dioxide Consumption Became Normalized in Bolivia During the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

BBC Future (2021). “South America’s bitter divide over a toxic ‘Covid cure’.”

China CDC Weekly (2020). “Technical Guidelines for Disinfection of Special Sites for COVID-19.”

TrialSite News (2025). “The FDA Quietly Removed Its Chlorine Dioxide Warnings: A Turning Point?”

Swissmedic Warnings (2020–2022) on Miracle Mineral Supplements and Chlorine Dioxide Products.

Kalcker, A. (Various years). Books including “Salud Prohibida,” “Bye bye COVID,” and “Salud Conseguida.” Andreas Kalcker Official Website.

Valente JH, et al. (2014). Activated Chlorine Dioxide Solution Can Be Used as a Biocompatible Antiseptic Wound Irrigant. Advances in Skin & Wound Care.

Exum NG, et al. (2025). Elimination of Legionella colonization in a hospital water system: evidence from 23 years of chlorine dioxide use. Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology.

Krüger TIM, et al. (2023). Impact of Chlorine Dioxide on Pathogenic Waterborne Microorganisms Occurring in Dental Chair Units. Microorganisms.

Akamatsu A, et al. (2012). Six-month low level chlorine dioxide gas inhalation toxicity study with two-week recovery period in rats. Journal of Occupational Medicine and Toxicology.

Llonch L, et al. (2024). Chlorine dioxide may be an alternative to acidification and chlorination for drinking water chemical disinfection in dairy beef bulls. animal. DOI: 10.1016/j.animal.2024.101244.

Huang J, et al. (2004). Mechanisms of inactivation of hepatitis A virus in water by chlorine dioxide. Water Research.

Karina D, et al. (2025). Oral Opportunistic Infection Induced by Stress and Silent Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in Young Adult Patient: A Case Report. International Medical Case Reports Journal.

Jiang Y, et al. (2024). Application of chlorine dioxide and its disinfection mechanism. Archives of Microbiology. DOI: 10.1007/s00203-024-04137-7.

Dykes GE, et al. (2025). Transcriptomic Analysis of Campylobacter jejuni Following Exposure to Gaseous Chlorine Dioxide Reveals an Oxidative Stress Response. International Journal of Molecular Sciences. DOI: 10.3390/ijms26073254.

Shultz LM, et al. (2012). Low-Temperature Decontamination with Hydrogen Peroxide or Chlorine Dioxide for Space Applications. Applied and Environmental Microbiology.

Chapnick A. (2014). Surgical Wound Management in Dogs using an Improved Stable Chlorine Dioxide Antiseptic Solution. Journal of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry.

Sultan A, et al. (2015). Effect of Chlorine Dioxide (Dutrion®) on Growth Performance, Gut Histomorphology and Pathogenic Microbial Count of Meat Type Birds. Pakistan Veterinary Journal, 35(2): 183-187.

Ogata N, et al. (2021). Chlorine dioxide is a more potent antiviral agent against SARS-CoV-2 than sodium hypochlorite. Journal of Hospital Infection. DOI: 10.1016/j.jhin.2021.09.006.

Zhang Y, et al. (2022). In vitro study of chlorine dioxide on porcine intestinal epithelial cell gene markers. Veterinary Medicine and Science. DOI: 10.1002/vms3.658.

Unknown authors. (2025). Controlling microbial population in poultry industry using acidic and alkaline electrolyzed water compared to chlorine dioxide solution. British Poultry Science. DOI: 10.1080/00071668.2025.2455522.

Mills SE, et al. (2001). Evaluation of ultrasonic scaling unit waterline contamination after use of chlorine dioxide mouthrinse lavage. Journal of Periodontology. DOI: 10.1902/jop.2001.72.3.401.

Peer-reviewed sources: PMC articles (e.g., PMC9636887 on anticancer potential), WebMD, Zenodo (2025 review), and studies from MDPI, Journal of Hospital Infection, and others.

Online learning:

http://kalckerinstitute.com

Testimonial videos:

https://dioxitube.com

My new Book:

http://voedia.com

Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker

https://alkfoundation.com/en/