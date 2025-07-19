Dr. Andreas Kalcker

Dr. Andreas Kalcker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Delina H Bishop MD's avatar
Delina H Bishop MD
5d

Beautifully written. Spent over an hour yesterday trying to explain these concepts to a patient and his parents much less eloquently than you present it here. I will likely be giving everyone a copy of your explanation from now on. Thank you for what you do and making my job a little bit easier 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SuperbuggG's avatar
SuperbuggG
5d

I tried MMS forever ago but could not easily tolerate the horrid stuff, and accordingly couldn't recommend it to anyone. Folk laughed when Tr*mp mentioned the 'bleach' April 2020, but RFK has since confirmed t'was reference to CDS! 🙀

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andreas Kalcker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture