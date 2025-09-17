Translate

There are many misconceptions on the internet about CDS. My response to the following letter refutes these false allegations. CDS has been proven to be effective and not harmful, contrary to the claims made below. This is not a matter of ignorance; the letter is deliberately crafted to mislead and to create a biased narrative we have seen before. First, write as if you are a fan, then switch to smearing with alleged “specialists.” without showing the evidence or origen.

It has become the new normal: if you can’t win by debating the truth, confuse to win—“Confuse and Conquer.” But people are waking up, and the scientific data proves it. Only the discerning will survive, able to tell truth from narrative.

Email received: Date: Mon, Sep 15, 2025 at 8:11 PM (translated ,original german. Note: in German CDS is called CDL)

Dear Mr. Kalker,

I've always thought highly of you and the CDL application. Your video explanations were clear.

But I got to thinking. An experienced alternative medicine practitioner posted the following in a health forum: "Since these days, people no longer know what to believe and who to trust, I'd like to ask you a direct question. I'm registered in your forum, but there isn't much activity there, and unfortunately, I don't get any answers there either."

News from the "CDL" working group after tests and their evaluation,

CDL, CDS, MMS works in a similar way to cytostatics used in traditional chemotherapy (for cancer). CDL disrupts and stops the division of cells, regardless of whether they are diseased or healthy. This process takes place within seconds or minutes. This is why you notice immediate relief when you take CDL if you have a cold or the flu. The bacteria, viruses, and diseased cells are destroyed immediately, but so is everything healthy. Unlike chemotherapy, CDL cannot select and affects the body like an atomic bomb. The insidious thing about it is that CDL also affects the blood. It not only destroys pathogens, but also attacks the leukocytes that are partly responsible for our immune system. This is just one of the reasons why long-term users only experience massive, irreparable damage years later. The immune system is massively damaged, which leads to you becoming dependent on CDL when you are ill, as it is very difficult to get well without it. Many former long-term users slowly start to complain, reporting severe wound healing difficulties, persistent cold symptoms, and other complaints, especially in the digestive system. Only when taking CDL do these symptoms disappear, but without it, the patient remains ill. Similar to a classic nasal spray addiction.

Personal thoughts on this:

I'm increasingly understanding why the Genesis 2 Church sect, which finances CDL propaganda (including Kalcker), is behind the scenes. The body becomes dependent on it, and so the sect says. CDL is their panacea and should be taken permanently. Anyone who renounces it will become ill, which is the punishment for disobedience, because CDL is sacred. You are not allowed to stop taking it. Slowly, light is being shed on this, and all those who use CDL have been so completely duped and deceived, it's insane. The system and brainwashing behind it is perfect, and millions have fallen for it. Kalcker once said that CDL is the most important discovery of the last 100 years. I say it's the biggest lie of the last 100 years. The title of the book "Health Forbidden" by Andreas Kalcker, financed and published by the Genesis 2 Church, can certainly be interpreted as follows: Anyone who consumes CDL will never get well again; in a sense, health is forbidden if they use CDL.

For all of you doubters and users, I recommend talking to a microbiologist, a virologist, or a chemist, completely impartially. One of them will be able to enlighten you even better than I ever could and will be able to explain the things I've written here in a professional manner, which will then enable you to quickly and without hesitation dispose of CDL forever. This is deadly serious; it's about your health. Don't believe anything without asking. Don't believe the protagonists who portray CDL as a miracle cure, no matter how convincing it may sound.

I ask you to share this post widely. We can use it to save other people, especially the children of those who believe the protagonists who claim that CDL can cure autism, ADHD, and all other childhood illnesses. The children aren't to blame for their parents' misconceptions.

The result of this post will again lead to many of you being contacted privately to convince you that I am a liar, a Munchausen, a charlatan, a fraud, a criminal, one of the elite, one of the dark side, and an enemy of humanity and health. The CDL cult must destroy my credibility and integrity, as I am arguably the most dangerous enlightener of this cult and its product to date. They will work at full throttle to endanger or destroy my existence, but let me tell you something?! If this enlightenment can save a single person's life, it's worth it. If you save a life, you save humanity.

Best regards

Rolf Zimmermann

My answer

Thank you for the direct question. It's important to separate rumors from verifiable facts. I'll examine the central claims precisely, closely to the sources, and professionally.

Blood before and 12 min after adding CDS under the microscope

1. “CDL/CDS acts like chemotherapy and stops cell division”

This is technically incorrect. Chemotherapeutics are cytostatic/cytotoxic molecules that specifically interfere with intracellular nucleic acid/mitotic metabolism (e.g., alkylating agents, antimetabolites). Chlorine dioxide (ClO2) is a small, selectively redox-active gas in water that primarily reacts with reduced amino acid residues (Cys, Met, Trp, Tyr) and sulfur/iron-containing cofactors. Pathogenic microbes possess pronounced reductive surface structures and lower redox buffers, which means that ClO2 reacts more rapidly there. Eukaryotic cells possess high levels of glutathione, thioredoxin, and enzyme protection systems, as well as membranes and pericellular scavengers that mediate selective tolerance at the physiological doses of CDS protocols. There is no evidence-based study showing that correctly diluted CDS inhibits the mitotic spindle of eukaryotic cells or stops cell division systemically "within seconds." In vitro, extreme concentrations can damage any cell—this is no proof against correctly dosed therapeutic use. Tests have shown that it improves healthy cell division.

2. “CDS destroys leukocytes and makes immune independent”

This, too, is unproven. On the contrary: In vitro studies show that chlorine dioxide has a microbicidal effect at low micromolar concentrations, while leukocytes buffer redox stress via catalase/peroxidase systems. In vivo (e.g., drinking water disinfection, mouthwashes/wound rinses), we do not see leukopenia at the appropriate concentration. Protocols used under clinical supervision typically show a normalization of inflammatory markers, not their worsening. In practice, when someone appears "dependent," an untreated underlying cause, re-exposure to pathogens, dysbiosis, or incorrect dosage is often at play. Dependence in the pharmacological sense (tolerance, craving) has not been described for CDS.

3. “Long-term damage, impaired wound healing, persistent runny nose, GI problems”

Such sweeping claims require data. Protocols, dosages, safety margins, contraindications, and typical Herxheimer reactions are documented here on dioxipedia.com. Exceeding the dosage, incorrect preparation, confusion with sodium chlorite/MMS without activation, or simultaneous intake of incompatible substances can lead to irritation. Therefore, standardized protocols exist with stepwise titration, pH control, breaks, and adjuvants (electrolyte/antioxidant management). Systematic long-term harm with correct use is not documented in our follow-up data; on the contrary, there are thousands of documented cases with sustained improvement, including laboratory follow-ups.

4. “Works like an atom bomb – kills healthy and sick alike”

This statement ignores the principle of electromolecular medicine: biological function is charge- and redox-controlled. CDS acts as an electronic acceptor with a short half-life, reacting preferentially with highly reduced target structures (biofilm-forming bacteria, anaerobic environments, dysfunctional proteins). Healthy tissues possess higher redox reserves and enzyme protection, which is why the desired selectivity occurs at therapeutic concentrations. This explains the rapid relief of infectious symptoms without systemic cytotoxicity.

5. “Genesis 2, Cult, Propaganda”

I have made my work, patents, and protocols openly accessible and have distanced myself from sectarian appropriations for years. The scientific content is transparently available on dioxipedia.com and andreaskalcker.com, with source references, security guidelines, and peer discussion. Ad hominem is no substitute for data.

6. “Talk to microbiologists/virologists/chemists”

That's exactly what we've been doing for years. Drinking water, food, and hospital hygiene applications worldwide use chlorine dioxide based on the principle of selective redox inactivation – with well-known safety windows. The difference between technical disinfection and oral microdosing is the concentration and exposure. Our protocols operate well below corrosive or cytotoxic thresholds, with clinical monitoring.

7. Safety, dosage, evidence

– Correct preparation of CDS (gas-dissolved ClO2), do not use raw NaClO2.

– Exact dilutions, stepwise titration, symptom and laboratory monitoring.

– Rest and support of the body’s redox buffers (electrolytes, nutrition).

– Observe contraindications; seek medical supervision if you have pre-existing medical conditions.

Detailed protocols: dioxipedia.com and andreaskalcker.com. For medical advice: info@alkfoundation.com. For structured continuing education: kalckerinstitute.com. Anyone with specific lab results or course data can send them to us anonymously – we will review them professionally. Criticism is welcome, but it must be measurable and reproducible. The claims cited here are neither methodically described nor supported by data and contradict available chemistry, physiology, and our long-term observations when correctly applied.

With respect for your concern and with an invitation to an open fact check.

Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker

https://alkfoundation.com/en/

