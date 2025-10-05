Dr. Andreas Kalcker

Dr. Andreas Kalcker

Roberto
6d

I'm not an expert. But I use this substance. I can say that it provides good tone and increases physical performance.

If it were toxic, it would do the opposite. Then, in an experiment of mine that had good results, I used it to preserve carrots.

I placed fresh carrots in a vacuum bag with a few drops of 3000ppm.

The bag swelled as if gas were being released from the carrots.

When I opened it, there was no bad smell, and the carrots had become sweeter and crunchier than before the vacuum packing. That is, the carrots had breathed well and had improved their organic qualities.

Since then, I have used it for all my vegetables.

There are many experiences with vegetables, all very astonishing.

I invite Dr. Andreas to do some tests; they are living beings like us, they breathe like us, although much simpler.

Simplicity could facilitate unique experiments.

Good luck!

István
6dEdited

Thank you, Dr. Kalcker, for your work!

Now I consume 20 ml of CDS solution mixed with 1 liter of tap water every day. I drink it throughout the day. I am not sick, while my wife and other family members are recovering from a prolonged respiratory illness. They do not consume CDS.

In Hungary, a new name for CDS solution is spreading, and that is "water of life." I increasingly identify with those who call CDS this.

I know someone who stopped taking all dietary supplements a year ago and consumes CDS instead. According to him, he also consumes 20 ml of CDS (3000 PPM) mixed with water every day. He feels great, and he has also avoided illness this year.

