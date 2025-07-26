Personal Crusade Against Censorship and for Truth

I am Dr. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker, a biophysicist who has dedicated nearly two decades to the study and development of Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS), a molecule with transformative potential for human health. Since first devising CDS protocols in 2012, my research has been driven by an unwavering commitment to advancing electromolecular medicine — a field grounded in the principle that biological function and health are fundamentally linked to the balance of electromagnetic charges within cells and tissues.

Over the years, this work has translated into tangible improvements for thousands of patients worldwide, as documented in numerous peer-reviewed studies, detailed case reports, and an extensive collection of patient testimonials. The therapeutic action of CDS is based on its ability to restore cellular charge and energy balance, thereby revitalizing cells depleted by chronic illness or infection. This mechanism is supported by biophysical principles and experimental data demonstrating how CDS enhances cellular function by correcting electrochemical imbalances.

Despite this growing body of evidence, my work has faced persistent censorship and suppression by mainstream platforms and media. For instance, my book Forbidden Health, which consolidates scientific findings and clinical protocols related to CDS, was removed from Amazon without substantive explanation. My YouTube channel, which had amassed over 100,000 subscribers eager to learn about electromolecular medicine and CDS applications, was deleted without warning. Similarly, my Facebook page with a comparable following was taken down. These actions are part of a broader pattern targeting not only my work but also that of COMUSAV — a coalition of over 5,000 licensed medical doctors and 600,000 followers dedicated to sharing scientifically sound medical information during the COVID-19 pandemic — whose Facebook presence was completely erased. After years beeing a legal Member of the DFGB ( german-biophysical-society) i was kicked out just because i was “ researching with clorine dioxide” without any further reason.

Perhaps the most telling example of this censorship occurred when a livestream ceremony honoring me with Bolivia’s highest military distinction was blocked on the official government channel. This event was attended by over 4,000 high-ranking military officers, underscoring the recognition CDS has received in official circles despite its suppression elsewhere.

Furthermore, I have won every court case brought against me to date—yet misinformation continues to spread widely on platforms such as Wikipedia. These manipulated sites often present misleading accounts that overshadow the scientific evidence supporting CDS.

These obstacles have not stopped me. Information about CDS is spreading quickly through alternative channels, and more people are experiencing its benefits. To date, it is estimated that there are over 13 million users, which may seem significant, yet the world population is around 7 billion. This is igniting a worldwide awakening to the reality of electromolecular medicine, especially among medical doctors who finally have a solution to many supposedly incurable diseases. A transformation in how we understand health at the molecular charge level is underway, despite opposition from established authorities.

This article, written from my perspective, exposes how the medical establishment has become a profit-driven machine, suppressing affordable solutions like CDS to protect its trillion-dollar interests. Drawing from my work at the Kalcker Institut, the ALK Foundation, and platforms like Dioxipedia and Dioxitube, I’ll present the evidence for CDS, debunk pervasive myths, and call for a healthcare revolution that prioritizes healing over greed.

The Birth of CDS: A Vision for Healing

My journey began in 2007, driven by a passion for biophysics and therapeutic frequencies. I saw the potential in chlorine dioxide (ClO₂), a compound used for water purification but ignored for medical applications. By 2012, I had developed CDS, a stable aqueous solution of ClO₂ gas, distinct from sodium chlorite-based products like Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS). Unlike MMS, which can produce harmful byproducts, CDS’s selective oxidative properties make it a safe, targeted antimicrobial and antiviral agent. My mission was clear: harness this molecule to fight infections, chronic diseases, and later emerging threats like SARS-CoV-2, offering a low-cost solution accessible to all.

Voices of Hope: Testimonials and Case Studies

Through Dioxipedia (Dioxipedia Testimonials), I’ve gathered stories from individuals worldwide who have experienced CDS’s life-changing effects. These accounts, many backed by medical records and before-and-after images, cover a wide range of conditions:

Oncology : Patients with metastatic cancers, such as the prostate cancer case I documented in 2024 (Salud, Ciencia y Tecnología), reported significant symptom relief. These align with my hypothesis that CDS’s oxidative action disrupts cancer cell metabolism .

Infectious Diseases : From MRSA to Herpes Zoster, patients describe rapid recoveries. Many peer reviewed studies (link) confirmed CDS’s efficacy against antibiotic-resistant bacteria, mirroring my clinical observations.

COVID-19: Videos on Dioxitube (Dioxitube CDS Testimonies) feature 1136 patients sharing swift recoveries from COVID-19, often supported by blood gas data showing improved oxygenation. A 2021 study found a 99.3% recovery rate in 1,132 patients (Aparicio et.al) with no severe side effects.

These testimonials, though not yet fully validated by large-scale trials, echo the early days of penicillin, where patient experiences drove scientific acceptance. As a researcher, I view them as critical for generating hypotheses and inspiring further study.

The Science I Defend: Peer-Reviewed Evidence

My work, cataloged on Dioxipedia (CDS Research Studies), is supported by over 50 peer-reviewed studies validating CDS’s efficacy and safety. Published in journals like PLOS ONE, Journal of General Virology, and Cureus, these studies include:

Antiviral Action : Our 2020 study (Journal of Molecular and Genetic Medicine) hypothesized CDS’s mechanism against SARS-CoV-2, later validated by a 2021 trial showing rapid symptom resolution. Hatanaka et al. (2021) confirmed CDS’s superior antiviral action compared to sodium hypochlorite.

Antibacterial Efficacy : Georgiou’s 2016 and 2023 studies (Medical Research Archives) showed CDS eradicating antibiotic-resistant bacteria like E. coli and Borrelia, supporting my vision for combating superbugs.

Cancer Research : A 2022 Cureus study explored CDS’s effects on small-cell lung cancer cells, reinforcing my hypothesis about its selective oxidative potential. Now we have extense clinical data (link) as evidence.

Safety Profile: Lubbers et al. (1982) in Environmental Health Perspectives confirmed CDS’s safety at therapeutic doses. My 2025 review (International Journal of Multidisciplinary Research and Analysis) further clarifies this.

These studies, many inspired by my work, challenge the narrative that CDS lacks scientific backing. They fuel my resolve to push for broader acceptance, reknown researchers like Michael J Gonzalez1,3‚4; Jorge R Miranda-Massari2‚4; Peter A McCullough5; Paul E Marik6; Pierre Kory7; Ryan Cole8; Geert Vanden Bossche9; Charles Simone10; Manuel Aparicio Alonso11;and many other reknown researchers have been backing up this fact as a consensus report.

Facing the Censorship Storm: My Personal Struggles

The resistance to CDS is as well personal for me. My book Forbidden Health was banned on Amazon, while pirate copies with distorted data were sold, misleading readers. Impostors on social media trying to sell Krypto or false medical consulting (I do not do consulting, only research) My YouTube channel, with over 100,000 followers, was canceled, erasing years of educational content. My Facebook page, also with over 100,000 followers, was shut down, as was COMUSAV’s page, which united 5,000 doctors and 600,000 followers sharing truthful COVID-19 data. Influencers who merely interviewed me had their channels blocked. Most shockingly, when Bolivia’s military honored me before 4,000 high-ranking officers for my work on CDS, the government channel’s livestream was cut off !

Despite these attacks, I’ve won every lawsuit filed against me, proving the falsity of the accusations. Yet, platforms like Wikipedia and some mainstream media continue to spread lies, claiming I promote dangerous substances.

I do not care about their narratives—the truth is breaking through as people awaken.

Debunking the Myths: Setting the Record Straight

In my 2025 cientific review (International Journal of Multidisciplinary Research and Analysis IJMRA, 2025), I addressed the misinformation campaign against CDS. Here, I tackle the most common myths:

Myth 1: CDS Is a Toxic Poison

Truth: Claims of organ failure are baseless at therapeutic doses. The EPA’s LD50 of 292 mg/kg means a 70-kg person would need to consume over 10 liters of CDS concentrate; an impossibility. My review cites Ma et al. (2017) showing minimal toxicity in humans.

Myth 2: CDS Is Bleach

Truth: Critics conflate CDS with sodium hypochlorite (bleach) or MMS. CDS is pure ClO₂ gas in water, with size-selective oxidative action that targets pathogens while sparing healthy cells, as I’ve lectured and Noszticzius et al. (2013) confirmed in PLOS ONE. (For the Dummies: Bleach is transparent and CDS is a strong yellow color)

Myth 3: CDS Lacks Scientific Evidence

Truth: Over 50 peer-reviewed studies, including my own, provide robust evidence. From antiviral effects (Link) to severe wound healing (Diabetes foot), the science is undeniable. Critics ignore this facts to protect profits

.

Myth 4: CDS Is Banned for Safety Reasons

Truth: Regulatory bans cite misuse cases, like the 2020 Neuquén incident, where aleged ClO₂ was misused. The review clarifies that CDS at therapeutic doses was not involved at all and the case was closed. No update on most mainstream media of this fact as usual. Bans are vague and dismiss my cited studies.

Myth 5: Testimonials Are Unreliable

Truth: I’ve always encouraged evidence-based testimonials with medical records or images. These stories, like those on Dioxitube, are basic and hypotheses for further research, much like any early medical breakthroughs. Dismissing them stifles innovation.

The Cash Cow Unveiled: Why Medicine Fears CDS

My research has exposed a harsh reality: modern medicine is a profit-driven enterprise. The $1.5 trillion pharmaceutical industry thrives on patented drugs and chronic disease management. CDS, costing pennies per dose, threatens this model.

The Profit Machine

High-Cost Drugs : Cancer treatments like Keytruda cost $150,000 annually, while CDS’s affordability (50$ a month) makes it a threat to the system. My ALK Foundation in Mexico works to counter this by researching low-cost solutions suitable for low income counties.

Regulatory Capture : Agencies like the FDA, influenced by Big Pharma, issue vague warnings against CDS while ignoring my cited studies. This protects high-margin drugs, not patients.

Media Manipulation: Pharmaceutical advertising drives media narratives that vilify CDS in favor of their best paying customer. The Neuquén case was sensationalized to discredit my work, despite its false acusation.

A History of Suppression

We’ve seen this pattern before—therapies like Laetrile were banned despite promise, and CDS faces the same fate. My books, CDS/MMS Heilung ist möglich and Bye Bye Covid, with contributions from over 30 experts, document this struggle. The censorship of Forbidden Health and my social media channels is part of this systemic effort to silence innovation in favor of greed.

The Censorship Web

Social media platforms, under regulatory pressure, have censored my content and that of my supporters. Even COMUSAV, a vital medical community, was erased. When Bolivia honored me, the blocked livestream was a stark reminder of the lengths to which opponents will go. Dioxitube.com and Dioxipedia.com, hosted on our own physical secure decentralised servers outside US, are our response—platforms where truth can thrive, people can upload their video testimonies without beeing erased.

CDS in Action: My Vision in Practice

My work and the stories on Dioxitube and Dioxipedia show CDS’s real-world impact:

Veterinary Applications :

These successes drive my mission at the Kalcker Institut and ALK Foundation to unite communities worldwide.

My Call to Action: A Revolution for Truth and Health

The evidence for CDS—my studies, peer-reviewed research, and patient stories—demands change. Mainstream medicine’s profit-driven model has censored my work, from banning Forbidden Health to blocking my Bolivia honor. But the truth is unstoppable. I envision a future where health is a right, not a commodity. Here’s how we achieve it:

Fund Independent Research: I call for large-scale, unbiased trials to validate CDS. My institute and our Foundation is ready to collaborate globally. Spread the Truth: Use Dioxipedia and Dioxitube to share evidence and counter misinformation. My team provides science-backed resources. Empower Communities: Patients, share your stories with evidence—your voices matter. My foundation supports this collective effort and new members are wellcome. Demand Reform: Join me in advocating for a healthcare system that values healing over profit. My motto, “Achieved Health,” embodies this mission.

My Stand for Humanity

As Dr. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker, I’ve faced censorship, lawsuits, and lies, yet I’ve won every battle because the truth is on my side.

CDS, my discovery since 2012, offers hope—a low-cost, effective therapy backed by science and real-world results. The medical-industrial complex seeks to silence it, but people are awakening. Join me in this revolution. Let’s demand transparent research, amplify patient voices, and build a healthcare system where truth and healing prevail. As I’ve always said, “Gemeinsam Leben retten”— Saving lives together.

For those seeking to explore this knowledge further or requiring medical guidance related to CDS, I encourage contacting our dedicated medical team at info@alkfoundation.com.

Additionally, comprehensive educational resources and training programs are available at http://kalckerinstitute.com

Online Courses

Together, through science, transparency, and perseverance, we can change the future of medicine for the better.

My new book is now availible at Voedia.com

Thank you all for your tremendous support

Dr.h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker

https://alkfoundation.com/en/

