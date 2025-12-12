Translate

By: Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker

December 2025

Dear friends and colleagues,

After nearly two decades of intensive research in biophysics and thousands of clinical observations worldwide, I can affirm with absolute certainty: every living cell is primarily an electrical system governed by charge dynamics. The biochemical pathways we learned about in textbooks are real, but they are entirely dependent on the electrical gradients that precede and power them.

The cell membrane behaves exactly like a capacitor. Inside the cell we find a strongly negative charge (−), outside a positive charge (+). This separation creates the membrane potential:

–70 mV in neurons, –90 mV in muscle cells, –40 to –80 mV in most other tissues, and in highly active stem cells or embryonic tissue even up to –100 mV or more.

This voltage is the true engine of life. It drives:

nerve conduction (action potentials),

muscle contraction,

active transport of nutrients and waste,

protein synthesis and folding,

mitochondrial ATP production (which itself depends on a proton gradient of ≈ –180 mV),

intercellular communication via gap junctions and synaptic transmission.

When this potential drops — as it inevitably does with age, chronic inflammation, persistent infections, heavy-metal burden, glyphosate, electromagnetic stress, and micronutrient depletion — the cell enters a state of energetic collapse. Sodium leaks in, potassium leaks out, calcium floods the cytoplasm, ATP production crashes, and repair mechanisms shut down. Clinically we observe chronic fatigue, brain fog, slow regeneration, immune dysregulation — in short, accelerated functional aging.

I have repeatedly seen membrane potentials below –30 mV in chronically ill patients. These cells are literally “flat batteries.”

And here comes the central point of the last twenty years of my work: this process is reversible — not by adding more biochemistry, but by removing the pathological factors that drain the charge and by supporting the natural electromolecular dynamics of the organism.

This is precisely where Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) — the pure aqueous solution of ClO₂ gas that I have researched, patented (and released freely to humanity), and applied in clinical settings since 2007 — demonstrates its extraordinary value.

CDS is the most selective oxidizing agent known in biology, with a redox potential of +0.95 V in acidic medium and an almost unique preference for electron-rich, reduced pathological structures:

sulfhydryl groups (–SH) in bacterial enzymes,

tyrosine and tryptophan residues in viral envelope proteins,

biofilm matrices (extracellular polymeric substances),

misfolded proteins and prions,

anaerobic pathogens and fungal ergosterol.

Healthy human cells, protected by glutathione, superoxide dismutase, catalase, and other antioxidants, remain practically unaffected at therapeutic concentrations (typically 20–100 ppm in blood after oral or intravenous administration).

The mechanisms by which CDS restores cellular voltage are now well documented and can be summarized in three principal axes:

Redox relief and elimination of electrical noise Chronic oxidative and nitrosative stress creates constant “leakage currents” across the membrane. CDS neutralizes these pathological electron donors without depleting physiological antioxidants. Observed effects:

Reversal of erythrocyte rouleaux formation in 8–12 minutes under phase-contrast microscopy

Increase in tissue oxygen saturation (SpO₂) and partial oxygen pressure (pO₂) in venous blood gas analysis after intravenous CDS (30 ppm solution diluted and buffered)

Reduction of lactate and CO₂, mild alkalization of blood pH — all markers of restored redox homeostasis

Immune deactivation and liberation of ATP for charge maintenance A chronically activated immune system can consume 40–70 % of total body ATP. Hidden microbial reservoirs (small intestine, dental foci, biofilms) maintain this permanent alert state. CDS, thanks to its size-selective action (effective against structures > 0.2–0.4 µm while sparing most probiotic species), rapidly reduces this microbial load. Clinical data (COMUSAV multicenter studies, Bolivia/Colombia/Mexico 2020–2024):

99.3 % full recovery in symptomatic COVID-19 patients treated within the first 5 days

100 % prevention of symptoms in high-risk household contacts under prophylactic protocol

Eradication of MRSA biofilms in chronic wounds without resistance development

Dramatic reduction of Long-COVID fatigue (80–90 % symptom resolution in 2–4 weeks)

When the immune system finally stands down, the liberated ATP flows back into the Na⁺/K⁺-ATPase pumps and into mitochondrial complex I–IV. The membrane potential rises again — often within days — and patients report the characteristic “lights coming back on” sensation.

Cleaning of the extracellular matrix and restoration of structured water Works by Gerald Pollack (EZ-water) and Gilbert Ling (association-induction hypothesis) demonstrate that structured water at hydrophilic interfaces is essential for natural charge separation and low tissue resistance. Biofilms, amyloid aggregates, glycosylated end-products, and heavy metals destroy this ordered water layer. CDS, being a small neutral gas molecule with extraordinary penetration capacity, dismantles these pathological deposits without damaging collagen or hyaluronic acid. Consequences:

Decreased electrical resistance of tissues

Re-formation of exclusion-zone water with its negative charge layer

More efficient function of ion pumps → higher resting membrane potential

Improved microcirculation, faster wound healing, reduced joint stiffness, clearer neurological signaling

The combined result of these three mechanisms is what thousands of people worldwide describe as functional rejuvenation:

sustainable energy that does not crash in the afternoon,

deep restorative sleep without waking,

mental clarity that lasts all day,

recovery from physical exertion in half the usual time,

normalization of heart-rate variability and blood-pressure regulation to levels typical of much younger individuals.

In biophysical terms they are not imagining it: their cells have simply returned to the electrical parameters of youth.

All detailed scientific references, safety studies (more than 40 years of use in drinking-water purification at 0.3–0.8 ppm with zero toxicity), clinical trials, and exact application protocols are freely accessible on dioxipedia.com and andreaskalcker.com. For those who wish to learn the medical application correctly, I invite you to the training programs at kalckerinstitute.com.

We are living through a historic paradigm shift: from a purely biochemical medicine to an electromolecular medicine that finally acknowledges the electrical nature of life. The cell is not a chemical factory — it is a rechargeable battery. And when we learn to remove what discharges it and support what recharges it, health ceases to be a mystery and becomes an elegant, reproducible biophysical process.

... my new Book “Archieved Health” is now availible in Voedia.com

With warmest regards and in service of humanity’s health,

Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker https://alkfoundation.com/en/

Dr. hc Andreas Ludwig Kalcker is a biophysicist and pioneer in electromolecular medicine. Full Data on dioxipedia.com For scientific discussion only.