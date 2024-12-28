Every chemical process that occurs within biological systems is fundamentally an electrical process, wherein electrons are transferred from one side of the equation to another. This transfer of electrons is crucial as it underpins the intricate mechanisms of biochemical reactions.

Biochemistry, therefore, can be viewed as a secondary aspect that arises from and is influenced by these underlying electromolecular conditions or changes. The interplay between the movement of electrons and the resulting biochemical reactions highlights the importance of understanding the electrical nature of biological processes. This is the key to a new aproach in medicine called electromolecular medicine.

Chlorine dioxide, a compound known for its potent antimicrobial properties, interacts intricately with sulfur-containing compounds that are abundantly found in various bacteria. This interaction disrupts the metabolic processes of these microorganisms, effectively inhibiting their reproduction and growth. In addition to its antibacterial capabilities, chlorine dioxide also exhibits significant antifungal properties. It achieves this by binding to ergosterol, a vital component of fungal cell membranes. This binding process leads to the conversion of ergosterol into ergocalciferol, commonly known as Vitamin D₂, through a biochemical process that cleaves the B-ring of the ergosterol molecule.

Furthermore, extensive research has demonstrated the remarkable efficacy of chlorine dioxide against a wide array of viruses. Notably, it has shown promising results in combating viral infections such as hepatitis A, B, and C. The mechanism by which chlorine dioxide exerts its antiviral effects involves diminishing viral replication, particularly in the lungs, where respiratory viruses often proliferate. By targeting and neutralizing these pathogens, chlorine dioxide serves as a powerful tool in the prevention and treatment of various infectious diseases.

Chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) operates through a distinctive mechanism that distinguishes it from other disinfectants. When introduced to water, it dissolves as an ion, generating a negative charge surrounding the water molecule, particularly in the presence of salts. This negative charge successfully neutralizes the positively charged proteins present in viruses, leading to their deactivation. Moreover, chlorine dioxide can penetrate the outer shell of encapsulated viruses when in its gaseous state.

Chlorine dioxide is offered in multiple forms, each producing distinct results. In 2012, Jim Humble introduced the term CDS for chlorine dioxide when it is dissolved only as a gas in water while visiting Kalcker and his work in Spain. Unlike MMS, which entails mixing sodium chlorite (NaClO₂) with an acid and may cause stomach discomfort and other adverse effects, CDS lacks sodium chlorite and, as a result, does not produce any by-products upon dissolution in water nor cause secondary reaction with stomach acids. The main benefit of utilizing chlorine dioxide in its CDS form, as opposed to traditional chlorine, is its neutral pH and its safety for both human health and the environment. In contrast to chlorine (Cl2) , chlorine dioxide (ClO2) does not create harmful trihalomethanes (THMs)at all.

While inhaling large amounts of the gas should be avoided, toxicological studies indicate that CDS can be safely administered through oral, rectal, intravenous, buccal (into the oral mucosa), transdermal (through the skin), or direct topical applications. It proves effective in treating bacterial and viral infections of any kind (!), making it safe for use at appropriate dosages.

In a venous blood gas analysis, the following findings were noted:

The blood pH became more alkaline, indicating a reduction in acidity and an increase in basicity.

Blood oxygen levels increased, suggesting enhanced oxygenation throughout the body.

The concentration of carbon dioxide (CO₂) in blood decreased, implying effective CO₂ elimination via respiration.

There was an observable improvement in acid-base balance, particularly in base deficit, reflecting better pH regulation within the body.

Blood glucose levels normalized, with reductions in hyperglycemia noted in other cases.

A significant decrease in blood lactic acid levels was observed, indicating improved removal of metabolic waste products.

Overall, the venous blood gas results reflect improvements across crucial areas for the organism's proper functioning, including acid-base balance, oxygenation, metabolic activity, and blood glucose regulation.

Images depicting the effects of CDS on blood on a Nikon Phase contrast Microscope:

Effects of CDS in Human Blood under phase contrast microscope

https://dioxitube.com/w/3yVQD2hkXDDTPTZbxUDLJA

In these phase contrast microscopy images, the impact of CDS on small red blood cells is clearly visible. Initially, the cells were highly agglutinated and oxygen-deprived. Following the infusion of CDS at a maximum concentration of 3000 ppm from the left side, immediate signs of oxygenation can be observed. After a mere 12 minutes, all blood cells exhibit optimal oxygenation levels.

This establishes CDS as a truly significant breakthrough in combating the alarming rise of blood clotting, a condition that has escalated dramatically in recent years and poses serious health risks to individuals worldwide.

My commitment to this field has spanned an impressive 18 years, during which I have devoted substantial effort and resources to extensively researching this remarkable substance. Throughout my academic journey, my sole aim has been to ensure that this life-changing discovery is accessible to all of humanity, without being hindered or obstructed by financial interests or corporate agendas that often plague the medical field.

It is imperative that such innovations in healthcare reach those who need them most, empowering individuals to take control of their health and well-being. By sharing knowledge and facilitating access to CDS, I hope to contribute positively to global health advancements and foster a more equitable approach to medical treatments for everyone.

Dr.h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker