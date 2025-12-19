Translate

By: Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker

December 2025

Over the past two decades, the therapeutic use of chlorine dioxide in the form of CDS has grown steadily, benefiting tens of millions of people worldwide who have reported improvements across a wide range of conditions.

From infections to metabolic imbalances—thanks to its ability to support cellular electrical charge dynamics and restore function in energy-depleted cells, marking a true paradigm shift in electromolecular medicine where biological health depends on precise electrical equilibria, and CDS serves as a gentle yet effective facilitator for rerevitalising exhausted tissues, explaining its broad clinical versatility in areas such as immune support and tissue oxygenation.

Yet with this growth come legitimate questions, especially regarding inhalation or nebulisation, and I want to be absolutely clear: I have never promoted inhalation of CDS as a general therapeutic practice (!), because any gas other than natural air carries inherent risks that require the utmost caution.

The difference between the air we breathe—a perfectly balanced mixture of nitrogen, oxygen, and trace gases—and substances like chlorine dioxide is fundamental: significant deviations can trigger adverse responses, just as excess CO₂ causes suffocation or prolonged pure oxygen leads to hyperoxia with oxidative damage. In the case of chlorine dioxide, small concentrations might be tolerated briefly, but substantial long exposure induces vasoconstriction in small pulmonary arteries and veins, potentially impairing perfusion and oxygenation. Therefore, if needed, any inhalational use must be strictly limited to hospital settings under expert medical supervision, with meticulously controlled doses and continuous monitoring of vital parameters, thus avoiding unnecessary complications in such a delicate organ as the lungs.

Before and after of a pulmonary fibrosis treated with oral CDS not inhaled.

Understanding pulmonary pathology explains why we prioritise the oral route: infections not only affect so much of the bronchi and airways but also deeply involve the lung parenchyma with its immense blood flow, where most of the dysfunction resides; a systemic approach, such as oral ingestion following established protocols, safely delivers much better the compound to pulmonary microcirculation, nourishing depleted cells without directly irritating respiratory mucosa. This pathway not only minimises local risks but also amplifies global benefits, including ionic charge modulation that promotes cellular regeneration and adaptive immune responses, contributing to rapid resolutions in both acute and chronic conditions, as documented in extensive clinical observations.

Toxicity is always a function of dose, route, and duration: chlorine dioxide dissolved in water dissociates in the body, transforming into chloride ion (Cl⁻) and oxygen (O₂) through intermediate steps, freeing it from the heavy hepatic and renal metabolic burden typical of many drugs and conferring a superior safety profile at therapeutic concentrations. Data from agencies like the EPA refer to extremely high doses impossible to achieve with standard CDS solutions, and in more than twenty years of global clinical experience, there are no confirmed cases of death directly attributable to CDS when protocols are followed; reported incidents in media often stem from confusion with precursors like sodium chlorite or lack rigorous forensic analysis, highlighting the need for reliable sources such as dioxipedia.com for accurate understanding.

In clinical practice, temporary side effects—such as dry mouth, mild headache, increased urination, or transient fatigue—occur in only a small percentage of users, interpreted as adaptation reactions similar to Herxheimer responses that reflect ongoing cellular detoxification and revitalisation; studies like Aparicio et al. (2021), involving 1,136 symptomatic COVID-19 patients treated with CDS, reported efficacy above 99% in an average of four days with no serious adverse events, findings that align with transformative recovery stories shared on dioxitube.com, underscoring CDS’s potential to enhance quality of life without invasive measures. Furthermore, its role in restoring cellular electrical potentials not only relieves symptoms but also fosters lasting homeostasis, positioning it as a valuable tool in preventing and managing oxidative disorders.

Regulatory barriers persist and deserve careful explanation: agencies such as the FDA, EMA, Swissmedic, ANMAT, MINSA and others have issued warnings about the alleged danger of chlorine dioxide, frequently based on products like Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) that rely on sodium chlorite (NaClO₂) as a precursor—a distinctly different substance from the pure CDS (ClO₂) dissolved in water that I developed for safe therapeutic use. These warnings often equate the compound with industrial bleach without specifying relevant toxicity thresholds, rendering the alerts scientifically invalid because toxicity, as any toxicologist knows, is always relative to quantity, concentration, and context of exposure—for instance, water itself is lethal in excess yet essential in proper amounts. In my view, these statements lack reference to specific values such as LD50 or NOAEL for therapeutic CDS, overlooking safety data at low doses and creating stigma that does not reflect the accumulated clinical evidence from millions of users.

Critical Safety Thresholds (official Data)

Concentration Duration Severity / Safety Standard 0.1 8–10 hours Safe legal limit for daily workplace exposure. 0.3 ppm for 15 minutes Maximum safe short-term exposure limit: >0.5 ppm Immediate It becomes definitely irritating to the eyes and respiratory system. 5 ppm Immediate IDLH (Immediately Dangerous to Life or Health). Exposure above this level requires specialised breathing apparatus.

Unknown > 19 ppm and more 1 Historically documented to cause at least one human fatality in 1936, where a worker died cleaning inside an industrial tank.

The impact on research: conducting rigorous clinical trials requires approval from official ethics committees, yet these committees do not grant any permission when an official warning exists, trapping us in a vicious cycle where the absence of study approval hinders the generation of further evidence, despite more than extensive observational data from professionals and users pointing to clear benefits over 2 decades! This situation does not invalidate existing findings—including my own research showing efficacy without toxicity, where using my own blood under a microscope needs an ethical approval, and without approval, no scientific journal accepts my publication! We advocate open dialogue with regulators to enable transparent, independent studies that resolve these discrepancies while upholding ethics and patient safety.

In conclusion, after nearly 2 decades of careful observation, CDS stands out as one of the most promising medical innovations of our time, offering a favourable benefit-risk profile via oral administration according to protocols published on andreaskalcker.com and dioxipedia.com, supporting not only pulmonary recovery but overall well-being through electromolecular principles; inhalation, by contrast, is not recommended for laymen, and as we move toward broader evidence, let us always place patient safety first in our shared journey toward improved global health.

For those who wish to learn the medical application correctly, I invite you to the training programs at kalckerinstitute.com.

We are living through a historic paradigm shift: from a purely biochemical medicine to an electromolecular medicine that finally acknowledges the electrical nature of life. The cell is not a chemical factory — it is a rechargeable battery. And when we learn to remove what discharges it and support what recharges it, health ceases to be a mystery and becomes an elegant, reproducible biophysical process.

Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker