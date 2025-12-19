Dr. Andreas Kalcker

Dr. Andreas Kalcker

Doug Bailey
5d

Been doing a 'daily systematic therapeutic' approach for some time now. Can't thank Dr. Kalckler enough for his devotion to health and well-being; certainly, it's helped revolutionize my own health. In my experience and reading of tons of research on this topic, you can't beat the incredible effects of CDS and it's abilities to promote health!

I really appreciated how Dr. Kalcker explained the dynamics of using CDS in these two paragraphs below, sharing the delivery, synergy with our bioelectrical and chemical pathways, as well as the safety of the therapeutic approach for achieving great health. The research on "amplification of the global benefits" to our physiological processes is absolutely astounding!

"A systemic approach, such as oral ingestion following established protocols, safely delivers much better the compound to pulmonary microcirculation, nourishing depleted cells without directly irritating respiratory mucosa. This pathway not only minimises local risks but also amplifies global benefits, including ionic charge modulation that promotes cellular regeneration and adaptive immune responses, contributing to rapid resolutions in both acute and chronic conditions, as documented in extensive clinical observations."

"Toxicity is always a function of dose, route, and duration: chlorine dioxide dissolved in water dissociates in the body, transforming into chloride ion (Cl⁻) and oxygen (O₂) through intermediate steps, freeing it from the heavy hepatic and renal metabolic burden typical of many drugs and conferring a superior safety profile at therapeutic concentrations. Data from agencies like the EPA refer to extremely high doses impossible to achieve with standard CDS solutions, and in more than twenty years of global clinical experience, there are no confirmed cases of death directly attributable to CDS when protocols are followed"

Thank you Dr. Kalcker!

Lena
5d

Thank you for this clarification. It's very timely since some writers on Substack are endorsing or recommending the use of CDS for nebulization. DMSO appears to be a much safer route for this purpose.

