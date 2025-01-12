Chlorine Dioxide as a Solution for mRNA Vaccine Damage: A Critical Perspective

As the world grapples with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the swift development and deployment of mRNA vaccines have been both a very questionable “scientific triumph and a subject of scrutiny”. While these vaccines have been falsly said to play a crucial role in controlling the spread of the virus, their long-term effects remain inadequately studied, raising concerns about many forcly silenced adverse reactions. In this context, chlorine dioxide (CDS) emerges as a viable therapeutic option, offering relief from some of the most concerning side effects associated with mRNA vaccines.

Concerns with mRNA Vaccines

The introduction of mRNA vaccines supposedly marked a new era in immunization science. However, the rapid pace of their development and deployment has led to severe long-term safety issues and prooved the oposite. As a result, a huge amount of adverse effects have been reported, causing significant concern among medical professionals and the public alike.

One of the most alarming side effects is myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, observed predominantly in younger populations following vaccination. Guillain barre and Bell's Palsy cases are reported higher than ever. Additionally, there have been reports of strokes and the emergence of aggressive cancers, often referred to as "turbo cancer," in some individuals post-vaccination as well as “ Sudden Death” syndrome.

Chlorine Dioxide: A Potential Remedy but why ?

In light of these concerns, chlorine dioxide presents a solution. As detailed in recent studies, regarding our studies [ Link ] CDS possesses potent oxidative properties capable of neutralizing harmful spike proteins by oxidation and reducing inflammation oxidising Histamine.

Chlorine dioxide (CDS) is gaining attention in the medical field due to its exceptional oxidative properties, which are primarily driven by its electron transfer capabilities and high oxidation-reduction potential (ORP). These characteristics enable CDS to neutralize harmful proteins and mitigate inflammation effectively.

Electron Transfer Mechanism: The core of CDS's therapeutic action lies in its ability to act as a potent oxidizing agent. It achieves this by accepting electrons from other molecules, such as pathogens or harmful spike proteins. This electron transfer process leads to the selective oxidation of these target molecules, resulting in their structural modification or inactivation. This capability is crucial for disrupting the integrity of harmful entities within the body, thereby reducing their pathogenic potential. High Oxidation-Reduction Potential (ORP): CDS's high ORP signifies its strong oxidative capacity. A high ORP enables CDS to efficiently accept electrons from other molecules, facilitating their oxidation. In biological contexts, this means effectively breaking down electron-rich structures in pathogens or harmful proteins, neutralizing them and reducing their impact on the organism. Conversely, CDS acts as an antioxidant against harmful OH or O- radicals, being reduced to H2O (water) or O2 (oxygen). This ability makes CDS the most significant discovery in medicine of the past 100 years. Biochemical Impact on Inflammation: One of the key mediators of inflammation is histamine, whose elevated levels can exacerbate inflammatory responses. Through its oxidative action, CDS is able to oxidize histamine, effectively reducing its bioavailability and activity. This reduction in histamine levels is essential for alleviating symptoms of inflammation, such as swelling and cytokine storm, which are common in allergic reactions and severe autoimmune conditions like covid 19 and others.

CDS works by oxidizing crucial specific amino acids in viral spike proteins, such as cysteine and tyrosine, denaturing the spike protein created by the genetic alteration caused by mRNA in the epithelial cells of the inoculated person, which help mitigate inflammatory responses such as myocarditis and others. Its ability to reduce oxidative stress suggests it could play a crucial role in addressing vascular issues like strokes by restoring cellular equilibrium disrupted by vaccine componentslike cationic polyethylene glycol and others.

Additionally, the systemic effects of chlorine dioxide may provide protection against the swift growth of cancer cells following vaccination. By decreasing lactic acid, the primary metabolite of cancer, and reducing oxidative stress while modulating immune responses, it seems potentially block the pathways responsible for aggressive cancer development. Many reported cases have shown cancer to be reduced and eliminated due to CDS treatment [ http://dioxitube.com ] . Sadly this real testimonies and medical reports have been censored on mainstream platforms like YouTube, Facebook, etc.

Clinical Observations and Future Directions

Observational studies in Bolivia and Latinamerica of the COMUSAV association with more than 5000 medical doctors have showcased the efficacy of chlorine dioxide in treating COVID-19 patients, where in a study with 1132 the average recovery time was 4 days only using CDS. This fact underscore the need for clinical trials to explore its potential fully.

The rapid action of CDS is particularly advantageous for managing acute adverse reactions, offering a timely intervention to mitigate symptoms and restore health.

How can we diagnose vaccine damage ?

In individuals, particularly those who are young and actively engaged in physical activities, it can be challenging to detect underlying pathologies that may not manifest with overt clinical symptoms. To preemptively identify potential health risks that could precipitate severe consequences, it is prudent to conduct a comprehensive analysis of specific biomarkers. Two critical indicators in this context are D-Dimer and ferritin levels.

D-Dimer is a fibrin degradation product, and elevated levels may indicate abnormal clotting activity, which could suggest the presence of thrombotic events or other coagulopathies. In contrast, ferritin, an intracellular protein that stores iron, serves as a marker for iron metabolism and inflammation. Abnormal ferritin levels can signify iron overload or deficiency and may be indicative of systemic inflammation or infection.

By assessing these biomarkers, healthcare professionals can uncover latent pathological conditions that might otherwise remain undetected until they progress to more severe stages. This approach allows for timely intervention and the implementation of therapeutic strategies to mitigate potential adverse outcomes.

Such proactive measures are essential in safeguarding the health of young athletes and ensuring their continued ability to participate safely in sports activities.

What do D-dimer and ferritin levels indicate about the state of the body?

D-dimers

D-dimers are small protein fragments in the blood that are produced when a blood clot is broken down. Elevated D-dimer levels can indicate various medical conditions:

Thrombosis: An elevated D-dimer level may indicate deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism.

Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC): a condition in which blood clots develop throughout the body and excessive bleeding occurs at the same time.

Other conditions: infections, liver disease, pregnancy, and some cancers can also cause elevated D-dimer levels.

Ferritin

Ferritin is a protein used by the body to store iron. Measuring the level of ferritin in the blood provides information about the body's iron stores. Abnormal ferritin levels can indicate a variety of conditions:

Iron deficiency anemia: Low ferritin levels are often a sign of insufficient iron stores, which can lead to anemia.

Inflammatory conditions and infections: Ferritin can increase as an acute phase protein in the presence of inflammation or infection.

Iron overload: High ferritin levels can indicate iron overload, as occurs in hemochromatosis, for example.

Both D-dimer and ferritin are helpful markers for identifying or ruling out certain disease states, but they should always be interpreted in the context of other clinical findings and tests.

D-dimer reference values

D-dimer reference values can vary depending on the test method used and the laboratory. Generally, a level of less than 0.5 milligram per liter (mg/L) or 500 nanograms per milliliter (ng/mL) is considered normal. Levels above this cut-off may indicate the presence of blood clots or other medical conditions that require further investigation.

Ferritin reference values

Normal ferritin levels also vary depending on the laboratory, age, and gender. Here are general guidelines:

Men: 20-500 micrograms per liter (µg/L)

Women: 10-200 µg/L

Low levels may indicate iron deficiency, while high levels may indicate iron overload or inflammation in the body.

Elevated D-dimer and ferritin levels have been observed in most COVID-19 patients. However, these increases are not specific for the presence of the virus' spike proteins, but rather reflect a response by the body to the infection, particularly in the context of inflammatory processes and coagulation disorders:

Elevated D-dimer levels may indicate increased clotting activity and blood clot breakdown, which is more common in severe COVID-19 cases with complications such as thrombosis.

Elevated ferritin levels may be interpreted as part of the body's acute inflammatory response to infection.

However, these laboratory values are part of a broader clinical picture and must be considered in the context of other clinical information. They are not specific to COVID-19 and can also be elevated in a range of other medical conditions.

Further potential biomarkers could be explored in these patients, focusing on processes related to mitochondria, immunity/inflammation, and histamine. For instance, free radicals, venous lactate, CRP, ESV, IL-6, histamine levels, and immunoglobulins might also be measured.

Treatment

According to COMUSAV doctors, CDS has proven effective not only in combating COVID-19 [link], long COVID [link], and providing protection against the virus and shedding [link], but it has also been notably successful in mitigating damage caused by the mRNA vaccine.

In fact, CDS may exert both direct and indirect effects on spike proteins as an oxidizing agent, and mitigate free radical excess due to its reductive properties, which arise from mitochondrial dysregulation. It can also address histamine hyper-concentration, counteract pro-coagulant states, and more generally, manage hyperinflammatory conditions. The molecule’s versatility and pleiotropic characteristics position it as a prominent initial therapeutic option for patients suffering from adverse effects induced with COVID vaccination.

Using protocol C for oral intake over a period of 3-6 months has alleviated or eliminated symptoms in most cases of COVID-19 related adverse effects.

For more severe situations, protocol E or EC can be added, as well as intravenous protocol Y can be utilized in extremely critical cases like severe autoimmune diseases, markedly disabling neural/muscular or neurodegenerative diseases and in any long-lasting recalcitrant and severe medical case like Guillen Barre. Here's a recovered testimony [Link].

Conclusion

The potential of chlorine dioxide to effectively mitigate damage associated with mRNA vaccines is indeed significant and cannot be overstated. Its remarkable ability to address a wide array of physiological disturbances—such as inflammation, oxidative stress, mitochondrial degeneration, and the dysmetabolism of critical elements like histamine and iron—complemented by its capacity to facilitate rapid cellular changes, underscores the essential role that CDS plays in enhancing vaccine safety. As further research continues to unfold and expand our understanding, CDS hopefully become an indispensable component of post-vaccination care and more. This offers considerable reassurance to individuals who harbor concerns about the long-term safety implications of mRNA vaccines. Moreover, it serves as a vital tool in the mitigation and recovery from potential vaccine-related damage, providing a scientifically backed pathway towards improved health outcomes.

Dr.h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker

Post Data:

There have been numerous and widespread claims circulating in the net about the presence and use of graphene oxide in the context of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. These assertions have sparked a variety of discussions and debates, leading to both curiosity and concern among the public and scientific communities.

During my time at the University of Bern in Switzerland, working in the Department of Microbiology with a focus on stem cells, I had the opportunity to engage in insightful conversations with my colleagues on this topic. They provided clear and detailed explanations, shedding light on the role of graphene oxide in scientific applications.

According to their expertise, graphene oxide is used as a non-chemical transfectant. This means it can facilitate the introduction of various substances into cells. One of its remarkable properties is its ability to gently cut open the cellular membrane, allowing substances to penetrate without altering or disrupting the biochemical values within the cell, unlike other chemical transfectors that might cause unwanted changes.

Graphene oxide possesses an acidic pH level, approximately around 1.5, which renders it highly susceptible to oxidation with CDS and subsequent destruction. This vulnerability is primarily due to its structure, as it is extraordinarily thin, being only one atom thick. This unique characteristic makes it prone to rapid degradation when exposed to oxidative conditions.

Most likely, graphene oxide may also function by oxidizing and causing damage to so-called “nanobots” claimed by some, through a process of oxidation or "burning." This potential mechanism adds another layer of complexity and intrigue to the ongoing discussions about its applications and effects that will be discussed in another article.

These insights underscore the importance of continued research and dialogue in understanding the multifaceted roles and possible negative impacts of materials like graphene oxide in modern medicine and biotechnology. The ongoing exploration and evaluation of such substances are crucial in advancing our knowledge and ensuring the safe and effective development of innovative medical solutions.