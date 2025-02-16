CDS: A Breakthrough Healing for Restoring Cellular Energy Balance

Modern medicine nowadays relies heavily on biochemistry, especially using receptor-based drugs. With over 100,000 chemical substances out there, it seems like a vast field, but there's a lot science still doesn't understand. Some experts even think this approach might be reaching its limits, it is a dead end of medicine.

At the heart of every chemical reaction in our body is actually an electrical process: the movement of electrons, it is the true minimal common denominator. This is the essential element that ties everything together. By focusing on these electrical Biophysical aspects, we might discover new ways to treat illnesses, moving beyond the traditional methods we've relied on for so long and without adverse side effects. I call it electromolecular Medicine.

My work with CDS, or Chlorine Dioxide Solution, dives into the amazing world of electromolecular medicine. This is where science meets the body's electrical charges, helping cells function better. When pure ClO 2 gas is mixed with water, it creates a solution with special electromagnetic traits. These unique properties can help boost the charge in our cells, giving them the energy they need to work properly again. That's why CDS is showing promise in addressing a variety of health issues.

Of course, when something new and groundbreaking comes along, it's normal for people to be skeptical and ask questions. I have been shut down, censored and harassed and lied about, but frankly I don`t care… :))

Why ? Because CDS could very well be the biggest medical discovery in the last century if brought to the people of our world. It is efficient, fast, non toxic (in the used doses) and can be used on humans, animals, cattle, plants and much more…

As its inventor, I've shared several patents freely to benefit everyone. All my work is “OPEN SOURCE” If you're curious about how it works, you can find the protocols on andreaskalcker.com and dioxipedia.com. Plus, people from all over have shared their stories on dioxitube.com . My hope is to make a positive change in the world by spreading knowledge and helping people save lives.

I would be happy to share all our knowledge with any research professional, and I hope one Day Robert F. Kennedy will pursue further research. I am willing to assist with all our data of 18 years of research with love. Time will tell and the universe is on our side because it created life.

But what is the difference with other medical approaches ?

My research into CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution) focuses on the exciting field of electromolecular medicine, which looks at how electrical charges impact our cells. The way CDS works is backed by mathematical models that help us understand these interactions. When ClO 2 gas dissolves in water, it creates a solution with special electromagnetic properties that can change how cells function by transferring charges. This process can boost the electrical charge of cells, helping them perform better. Not only does this highlight the fascinating mix of chemistry and biology, but it also showcases the potential health benefits CDS may offer in the medical world.

The recent research on mitochondria for example has shown that CDS activate the mitochondrial expression.

Two key aspects of cellular function were examined: mitochondrial activity and the expression of transcription factors. Mitochondrial activity refers to the ability of mitochondria, known as the "powerhouses" of the cell, to produce energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP). This energy production is crucial for numerous cellular processes, including cell division, growth and response to stress. Disturbances in mitochondrial activity can lead to a variety of diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases and cancer.

The expression of transcription factors, on the other hand, refers to the production and activity of proteins that regulate the expression of specific genes. Transcription factors bind to specific DNA sequences and control which genes are turned on or off. This is an essential mechanism for controlling cell function and differentiation. Changes in the expression of transcription factors can also have far-reaching effects and are often linked to diseases such as cancer, inflammation and autoimmune diseases.

The results provide important insights into the cellular effects of chlorine dioxide (ClO2) on these processes. The study specifically examined the expression of several transcription factors and associated proteins after treatment with ClO2, including mTOR, BNIP3, NRF2, HSP70, and PGC1α.

While I am not able to disclose the results of the study as it is still ongoing, I can state there are very positive and even surprising effects. For instance, the oxidative stress in the ClO 2 group did not increase as it did with ABAP; it was even lower than the control group!

All the research is self-funded by the medical Team; no governmental or NGO funds were involved. Image courtesy Dr. Cabezzi

That seems truly amazing. I hope our research team in Italy can soon publish the final results.

How can we explain this? The remarkable therapeutic effects of CDS are primarily due to its capacity to modulate cellular electrical potentials, which simultaneously increase oxygen transport. When cells become energy-depleted or diseased, their normal electrical charge distribution is disrupted. CDS acts as an electron moderator, helping to restore proper cellular electrical gradients, thereby enabling all normal physiological functions to resume. When the cell has sufficient energy, it intuitively knows what to do.

This approach is fundamentally different from traditional biochemical models, as it focuses on the biophysical aspects of cellular function—specifically, the electromagnetic interactions that govern molecular behavior in biological systems. The efficacy of CDS can be measured and quantified through various biophysical parameters, including redox potential, electrical conductivity, and charge distribution patterns.

Conclusion : Disease is essentially a lack of energy and can be defined as such.

When a cell obtains the necessary amount of energy, it instinctively knows what to do, as it naturally strives for homeostasis to thrive and live. This life force is grounded in electromolecular principles, based on electron transfer, ORP and resonance effects, to achieve perfect harmonic cellular communication.

Considering that most diseases can be defined as a lack of energy, I propose the mathematical model of the biological cell using the following assumptions:

E = Σ(Ei) - Ee

In this equation, "E" represents the total energy of the body, Σ(Ei) represents the sum of all the individual energy contributions, and "Ee" represents the energy associated with the disease. By subtracting the disease energy from the sum of all energy contributions, we obtain the amount of energy remaining in the body.

If you are interested in knowing more about the subject and CDS you find a Lot of data in dioxipedia.com and andreaskalcker.com

Thousands of testimonies uncensored you find at dioxitube.com

If you are interested in becoming a Student of our Institute and learn more, please lookup kalckerinstitute.com

With that said …all the best and stay healthy

Dr.h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker

Share Dr. Andreas Kalcker