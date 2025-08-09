Dr. Andreas Kalcker

Dr. Andreas Kalcker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Penner's avatar
Deborah Penner
14h

Thank you for this excellent summary! Please know you are being heard, respected, even revered, by many!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
LINCOLN LOVER's avatar
LINCOLN LOVER
14h

A friend spent years researching for her son who was autistic and has cured him using many of the means you write here. He is 18years old and fully functional now. She most recently administered parasite meds which gave even more help.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andreas Kalcker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture