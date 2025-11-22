Dr. Andreas Kalcker

Dr. Andreas Kalcker

404
17h

It's easy to introduce CDS when they are so unwell and desperate they'd take anything just to feel a little bit better ^^

Im not advocating to wait so long but just saying, in my experience, in desperation it's definetely the easiest.

Otherwise they might be still able to Google and you'd have to stand against all the disinformation explaining that DIOxide means 2 and that MONOxide is bleach is something entirely different... aso

Thanks 🙏🏻 Andreas

Your teachings have been such a blessing ever since.

Doug Bailey
17h

Can't say enough about your wonderful explanations, and yes, sometimes it's just better to wait until people are ready and want something different than the sludge they have been fed by our governmental agencies like the FDA, CDC, and of course, the Drug Cartel we call Big Pharma.

In the meantime, I let people know my daily protocol with CDS, and the fact that I've rarely had a sniffle in two years since I decided to do something different and started using my brain and doing a deep dive reading into what can help outside the "normalized" box of therapies to help with being in an environment ripe with shedding of viral material and toxins.

The deep dive led me to Dr. Kackler's work and mission. The greatest benefit is not just the effects of CDS in disease-developing areas, but also its ability to help proliferate stem cells within our bodies.

